Top TV comedian secretly fathers love child – and another baby is on the way

The Masked Singer judge, 37, is reported to have had a son named Rudy. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Comedian Mo Gilligan has fathered a secret love child and has another baby on the way, it has been claimed.

The Masked Singer judge, 37, is reported to have had a son named Rudy after a short relationship with model Selina Christoforou, 35, in January 2024.

He is now in a relationship with another model, 28-year-old Taia Tulher, and the pair are expecting their first child together soon, having been together for two years.

A source told The Sun: "Mo met Selina after messaging her on social media and they hung out casually for a few months.

"She found out she was pregnant in May 2023 and it was quite a shock for them both because they’d been fairly careful.

"But she wanted to have the baby, despite the fact they weren’t actually a couple."

Gilligan is now in a relationship with model Taia Tulher, and the pair are expecting their first child together soon. Picture: Alamy

Mo is said to see his son "semi-regularly" and is "over the moon" about becoming a father for the second time.

The funny man, who recently completed a stand-up tour, "feels ready to settle down" with Taia now, the source added.

Mo rose to national fame as the host of his own Channel 4 show, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which ran from 2019 to 2023.

He also joined Davina McCall, Maya Jama, and Jonathan Ross on the panel of The Masked Singer in 2020.

Mo’s team declined to comment.