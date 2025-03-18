Fresh twist in death of Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy as it emerges she called doctors a day after police say she died

18 March 2025, 08:14 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 08:39

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Police have confirmed Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa was still alive a full day after they initially believed she had died.

Confirming Ms Arakawa’s cause of death, police originally announced she had passed away on February 11, 2025.

But preliminary cell phone records show that Betsy made a slew of calls to Santa Fe Medical Centre on February 12, a full day after police believed she had died.

"We can now confirm that Mrs. Hackman’s phone was utilized on the morning of February 12 to call a medical centre in Santa Fe, Cloudberry Health," police told Fox News.

"A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical centre.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Getty

"One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical centre that afternoon.

"That appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman’s cell phone."

This report corroborates a claim made by Dr. Josiah Child, who previously said Betsy had made an appointment on February 12.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month, officials confirmed both Mr Hackman, 95, and Ms Arakawa, 65, died of natural causes but at different times.

Dr Heather Jarrell of the New Mexico Medical confirmed that Ms Arakawa died after becoming infected with a rare flu-like disease called Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Hackman likely died later on February 18 of severe heart disease and showed evidence of advanced alzheimers disease.

The two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico last month.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Ms Jarell said Hackman "showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," adding that she is "not aware of his normal daily functioning capability."

Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman. Picture: Getty

She went on to say: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."

Signs of rodent activity were present in the couple's home, authorities added.

Hantavirus is often spread by rat urine and droppings.

Carbon monoxide tests came back negative, police said.

Hackman was one of Hollywood's most famous and bankable stars for more than three decades, from his breakthrough in the early 1970s to his retirement in the early 2000s.

He was nominated for five Academy Awards - for Bonnie and Clyde (1968), I Never Sang For My Father (1970), The French Connection (1971), Mississippi Burning (1988) and Unforgiven (1992).

He won the Best Acting Oscar for The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven.

In the 1990s he transitioned towards supporting roles, appearing in several big hits alongside other major stars and delivering memorable performances.

Films in this period included The Firm alongside Tom Cruise, Crimson Tide with Denzel Washington and Enemy of the State with Will Smith.

He retired after making his last film, 2004's political satire Welcome to Mooseport.

Hackman married his first wife in 1956, and had three children. They divorced in 1986. He married Arakawa in 1988.

Hackman later said he missed acting, but found the business side of the industry too stressful to continue.

He and his wife were seen in public only sporadically after that.

