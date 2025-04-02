Val Kilmer's haunting final posts revealed after Top Gun star's death aged 65

2 April 2025, 08:57

Val Kilmer's final Instagram video
Val Kilmer's final Instagram video. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Val Kilmer's final posts on social media have been revealed after the Top Gun star died aged 65.

Kilmer died from pneumonia following a long battle with throat cancer, his daughter confirmed on Wednesday.

The Hollywood star first rose to fame after appearing in the 1986 hit Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise.

His character famously told Cruise's Maverick: "You can be my wingman any time."

He went on to play Batman in 1995's Batman Forever and received critical acclaim for his portrayal of musician Jim Morrison in the 1991 film The Doors.

His final acting role was a cameo in the 2022 blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer shared his last post on Instagram on March 22. It was a piece of original artwork which was signed and up for sale.

The caption read: "It’s got that late-night glow.

"Cool tones with a low burn, like when the camp fire cools down but you’re still wide awake."

His last video was posted at the end of February, believed to have originally been captured in 2021, showing him in a room with artist David Choe.

The actor donned a Batman mask, declaring it had "been a while", to which Choe responded: "You look great." He then showed off a painting of Batman.

The clip was shared among a series of other photos and videos celebrating the superhero.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. He opened up about the diagnosis and recovery in his 2020 memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry and his Amazon Prime Documentary Val.

He underwent both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, as well as a tracheostomy, which damaged his vocal cords.

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with Josh Gad saying: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

Actor Josh Brolin, son of James Brolin, said he was going to miss his "pal".

"You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker," he said.

"There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

