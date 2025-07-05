Victoria Beckham shares sweet message for Mel B on her wedding day

Mel B (right) pictured with her new husband Rory McPhee, was the subject of a touching tribute by Victoria Beckham (right). Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

The estranged Spice Girls were not reunited at Mel B’s wedding - but Posh Spice posted a heartfelt message about Scary Spice’s big day on her Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Beckham, 51, was unable to attend the star-studded ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

In lieu of attending, she shared a tribute to her former bandmate on Instagram, wishing the newly wed pair a “lifetime of happiness”.

“Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day,” she posted, tagging the pair in a black and white photo of the former bandmates laughing together.

“I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx”

Read More: Celebrities descend on London for Spice Girl Mel B's star-studded wedding

Read More: Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Ms Beckham had also shared another tribute to Mel B on Friday, posting a picture of the two posing together at a recent event.

Ms Beckham shared the sweet tribute on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The tributes come amid speculation about the former bandmates’ friendship, as Ms Beckham was not seen at Mel B’s 50th birthday celebration in May this year.

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, married fiancé hairstylist Rory McPhee on Saturday after an almost three-year engagement.

The pair announced their engagement in October 2022, and are thought to have started their relationship in 2018.

The wedding was a lavish affair, with plenty of celebrities in attendance. Another former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, known as Baby Spice, was spotted at the ceremony - but Geri Halliwell was not in attendance.

Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London. Picture: Getty

Mel B and Ms Halliwell, known as Ginger Spice, are thought to be in a rough patch with their friendship, after bombshell revelations about the pair’s tumultuous relationship came to fore in 2019.

Mel B, while being interviewed on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, revealed she and Ms Halliwell had been in an intimate relationship while the band was starting out. The pair have been on tense terms since.

This is Mel B’s third marriage, after her 1998 nuptials with backup dancer Jimmy Gulzar, and her 2007 entanglement with Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B had accused Mr Belafonte of emotional and physical abuse after their split in 2016, but he denied the allegations. Mel B also has two daughters, Phoenix Chi Gulzar and Angel Iris Murphy Brown, from two previous relationships.