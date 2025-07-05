Victoria Beckham shares sweet message for Mel B on her wedding day

5 July 2025, 18:14

Mel B (right) pictured with her new husband Rory McPhee, was the subject of a touching tribute by Victoria Beckham (right)
Mel B (right) pictured with her new husband Rory McPhee, was the subject of a touching tribute by Victoria Beckham (right). Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The estranged Spice Girls were not reunited at Mel B’s wedding - but Posh Spice posted a heartfelt message about Scary Spice’s big day on her Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Beckham, 51, was unable to attend the star-studded ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

In lieu of attending, she shared a tribute to her former bandmate on Instagram, wishing the newly wed pair a “lifetime of happiness”.

“Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day,” she posted, tagging the pair in a black and white photo of the former bandmates laughing together.

“I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx”

Read More: Celebrities descend on London for Spice Girl Mel B's star-studded wedding

Read More: Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Ms Beckham had also shared another tribute to Mel B on Friday, posting a picture of the two posing together at a recent event.

Ms Beckham shared the sweet tribute on her Instagram story
Ms Beckham shared the sweet tribute on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The tributes come amid speculation about the former bandmates’ friendship, as Ms Beckham was not seen at Mel B’s 50th birthday celebration in May this year.

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, married fiancé hairstylist Rory McPhee on Saturday after an almost three-year engagement.

The pair announced their engagement in October 2022, and are thought to have started their relationship in 2018.

The wedding was a lavish affair, with plenty of celebrities in attendance. Another former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, known as Baby Spice, was spotted at the ceremony - but Geri Halliwell was not in attendance.

Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London
Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London. Picture: Getty

Mel B and Ms Halliwell, known as Ginger Spice, are thought to be in a rough patch with their friendship, after bombshell revelations about the pair’s tumultuous relationship came to fore in 2019.

Mel B, while being interviewed on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, revealed she and Ms Halliwell had been in an intimate relationship while the band was starting out. The pair have been on tense terms since.

This is Mel B’s third marriage, after her 1998 nuptials with backup dancer Jimmy Gulzar, and her 2007 entanglement with Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B had accused Mr Belafonte of emotional and physical abuse after their split in 2016, but he denied the allegations. Mel B also has two daughters, Phoenix Chi Gulzar and Angel Iris Murphy Brown, from two previous relationships.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Armed Forces Day Parade held in Cleethorpes held a display of military fighter jets - but no such equipment was on show in York's local celebration

Labour council bans military equipment from local Armed Forces Day celebrations

Piccadilly Circus is set for a pedestrian revamp, but drivers have raised concerns.

Piccadilly Circus set for pedestrian revamp under plans to make parts of West End car-free

Louisa De Marco has been jailed for smuggling drugs from the Thailand into the UK.

Ex-Asda manager caught at Manchester Airport smuggling 30kg of cannabis from Thailand jailed

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral.

Celebrities descend on London for Spice Girl Mel B's star-studded wedding

More than 20 Palestine Action supporters arrested under Terror Act after group prescribed a 'terrorist organisation'

More than 20 Palestine Action supporters arrested under Terror Act after group banned by government

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads

Youth Demand halt London Pride as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block parade route

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral was held in their hometown, Gondomar.

Diogo Jota graveyard shut after 'disrespectful' intruders descend to take sick selfies

Police have launched an appeal for a group they believe could have information which could help their investigation.

Female off-duty police officer beaten by mob at London Tube station after challenging fare dodgers

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

'It's disappointing': Tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper hit out Wimbledon's AI line calling

Man, 33, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Man, 36, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Screen grab of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, makes a statement in the House of Commons, London.

Culture Secretary orders BBC to explain why 'nobody has yet been fired' over controversial Gaza documentary

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

Exclusive
L-R: Evan Cummins (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Becca Fall (campaigner), Amira Khan (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Terry Corne (shopkeeper at Terry's Discount), and Ezra Pugh age 10.

'It’s going to kill our high street': Traders outraged at council’s plans to pedestrianise one of London’s oldest markets
Diogo Jota’s wife arrives at church ahead of star's funeral - as friends and players pay respects to Liverpool striker

Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer Makes Final Push For Labour Support In Midlands

'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary
"The Surfer" Premiere

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who starred in Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck, dies aged 56

Kanye West has been banned from Australia

All the countries to have banned Kanye West

Aaron Ramsey is presented in Mexico City for his new club UNAM Pumas

Is Aaron Ramsey's move to Mexico the most unusual ever?

The Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 1.

Hamas gives 'positive response' to ceasefire agreement as Israel continues targeted attacks on Gaza Strip
Kevin Draper has been jailed for killing his neighbour Jack O'Brien

Drug dealer jailed after stabbing neighbour to death - as his devastated family pay tribute
Emma Raducanu has been knocked-out of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon after thrilling defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka
At least 24 dead and up to 25 children missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

At least 27 dead including 9 children as dozens still missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas
x

Brothers ‘headbutted' stranger before 'attacking' police in brawl at Manchester Airport

Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night

'Mad for it': Gallagher brothers hand-in-hand as Oasis back together at triumphant reunion concert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

x

William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News