What have critics said about F1: The Movie?

19 June 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 16:35

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

One week before F1’s box office race begins, critics have given the $250m film a middling qualifying position with some mixed reviews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is behind the Apple / Warner Bros. production which sees Brad Pitt’s Sonny Hayes return to the pinnacle of motorsport 30 years after a near fatal crash.

The 61-year-old actor has been praised by real life drivers for his performance, which saw him drive a modified Formula Two for the film.

Kosinski made full use of the FIA’s backing for the film by featuring all 24 grand prixs on the 2024 calendar, shooting at Britain’s Silverstone and giving cameos to drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton - who also serves as a producer.

Javier Bardem also stars as Ruben Cervantes, an F1 tycoon who lures his old friend Sonny back to race alongside rookie Noah Pearce (Damson Idris) for the struggling APXGP team.

Sonny uses his charm to strike a relationship with Kate McKenna (a team director played by Kerry Codon) but Apple / Warner Bros. are hoping the film can similarly entice audiences if they are to make the $500m or so needed to bring a profit.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris on the grid
Brad Pitt and Damson Idris on the grid. Picture: Alamy

What critics have said about F1: The Movie

The film carries a huge budget, with $30m reportedly being spent on Pitt’s salary alone, and needs good reviews to ensure cinephiles will turn up alongside F1 anoraks.

The good news is that, while the reviews have not matched Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, they are strong enough to guarantee wide appeal, with an 87 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 70 reviewers.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it an “outrageously cheesy but fiercely and extravagantly shot Formula One melodrama,” and gave it four stars. “[Kerry] Condon is a vital fuel ingredient and to a F1 non-believer like me, the result is surreal and spectacular,” he added.

A modified F2 car was used for the shoot
A modified F2 car was used for the shoot. Picture: Alamy

“Sonny’s relentless wise-cracking occasionally wears a little thin, but there are enough moments of vulnerability to balance them out,” commented Sophie Butcher in Empire’s four star review, which also praised Condon. “F1 combines unparalleled access, pioneering filmmaking and moving redemption arcs to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience.”

The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin called it “Barbie for Dads” and made a joke about “F being for Formula” - praising the chemistry between characters in his four star review.

The Barbie comment reflects the film making no attempt to hide its credentials as being made to promote the sport as much as entertain fans, and this aspect rested less well with The Times’s Kevin Maher. He said Pitt feels transplanted into the “corniest, dumbest, sports movie ever made,” and added that it plays out like a two-and-a-half hour advert. “F1 fans will lap it up. The rest of us? Not so much,” he concluded.

Nicholas Barber, for the BBC, wrote: “While Top Gun: Maverick was a masterpiece that pulled viewers into events in and out of the cockpit, F1 is simply a competently assembled collection of underdog sports-drama clichés. It never convinces you that its protagonists are human beings.”

Will the public agree? F1 will open in British cinemas next Friday, June 27, the same weekend as the real life Austrian grand prix.

'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses with a personalised England shirt as he meets with the England Women's football team, the Lionesses, at St George's Park in Staffordshire, England.

PM unveils new school PE drive as he meets Lionesses to give pupils 'opportunity to play for England'

Garner-Abbey had gone to the hotel with 22 year old Philip Wood, who was her partner at the time, but isn’t the father of the unborn child.

Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

HMP Dorchester Prison, Dorset, Britain, UK

Violence ‘excessively high’ in prisons driven by overcrowding and drugs, report reveals

Sexual predator Chinese student Zhenhao Zou has been jailed

Chinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemically castrated for lighter sentence

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Sabrina Carpenter 'open' to banning phones at concerts despite 'backlash' from fans

Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64

Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

Oasis have reunited

Where Oasis plan to open pop-up shops ahead of tour

Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood of England battle for possession during a training session at St Georges Park.

England squad full of ‘winners’ ahead of Euros defence, says Lucy Bronze

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

A nurse carries medical supplies past a building with smoke billowing out at Soroka Hospital following an Iranian missile attack in Beersheba in southern Israel

Iran’s leader ‘can no longer be allowed to exist,’ Israeli minister declares as strike launched on nuclear reactor

The technology is hoped to potentially improve treatment and quality of life for patients, by investigating a new way to scan glioblastoma brain tumour.

'Pioneering' new brain tumour scanner trialled in world-first

A local police report says a knifeman trespassed onto the self-proclaimed misogynist's property at around 2pm local time before knifing his 53-year-old worker in the arm

Andrew Tate employee stabbed during knife attack at Romanian compound

John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite best efforts of emergency services.

'Defenceless' grandfather found 'beaten to death' in home as police launch murder investigation

Callaghan

'He left her completely broken': Man who raped 'bright young woman' who then took her own life jailed for decade
Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices
The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB
The start of the Israel-Iran conflict caused the price of the benchmark Brent crude to rise more than 10 per cent last week, reaching its highest level since January

Former BP boss warns oil prices will stay 'volatile' amid escalating Middle East tensions

Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'
.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

(L-R) Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Danny Boyle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Danny Boyle opens up about returning to the world of 28 Days Later as latest zombie film opens to glowing reviews
Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing, and has denied knowingly breaking any rules

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after positive drug test

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Members of the royal family attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

The Prince of Wales and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, during a visit to 2023 Earthshot prize finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in Norwich, Norfolk.

William and Cate! Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett don lab coats to see eco brand at work
The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

