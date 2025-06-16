Where Chris Brown will play on Breezy Bowl XX world tour after bail

Chris Brown is back on stage after being bailed. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Chris Brown shouted out the prison he was held in as he performed in Manchester on Sunday night after resuming his world tour.

The singer was released on a £5m bail agreement at the end of May and has got his Breezy Bowl XX tour back on track despite facing trial.

Brown, 36, was held over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His bail conditions state that he must reside at a UK address. He has access to his passport only when he needs to play at an overseas tour date.

While on stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena, Brown yelled into the mic: “I just want to tell you all, I love you all to death, I am so thankful that I could come out here tonight.

“Thank you all for having me and supporting me and thank you to the jail, y’all was really nice.”

Brown was arrested in May but returned to the stage in Amsterdam on June 8 and has also performed shows in Hamburg and Frankfurt.

With further shows to come, here is how the embattled R&B and pop star is looking to proceed.

Chris Brown arrives at Manchester Crown Court, charged with GBH. Picture: Getty

Where is Chris Brown playing?

The singer is set to complete his remaining European dates before heading back to his native US in August. The tour will wrap on October 18 in Memphis.

The remaining British shows are:

Manchester, Co-op Live: Sunday, June 15

Manchester, Co-op Live: Monday, June 16

Cardiff, Principality Stadium: Thursday, June 19

London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Saturday, June 21

London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Sunday, June 22

Manchester, Co-op Live: Tuesday, June 24

Birmingham, Villa Park: Thursday, June 26

Glasgow, Hampden Park: Tuesday, July 1

Manchester, Co-op Live: Thursday, July 3

Chris Brown performing back in 2013. Picture: Alamy

How to get Chris Brown tickets

Tickets are on sale now from Brown’s official website as well as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and the venues themselves.

What are the ticket prices?

The cheapest tickets we could find as of Monday lunchtime were priced around £110.

What is Chris Brown’s setlist in 2025?

This was the setlist from Hamburg, which gives an overview of what fans might expect, but Brown might change it up for future dates.