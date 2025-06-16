Where Chris Brown will play on Breezy Bowl XX world tour after bail

16 June 2025, 12:58

Chris Brown is back on stage after being bailed
Chris Brown is back on stage after being bailed. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Chris Brown shouted out the prison he was held in as he performed in Manchester on Sunday night after resuming his world tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer was released on a £5m bail agreement at the end of May and has got his Breezy Bowl XX tour back on track despite facing trial.

Brown, 36, was held over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His bail conditions state that he must reside at a UK address. He has access to his passport only when he needs to play at an overseas tour date.

While on stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena, Brown yelled into the mic: “I just want to tell you all, I love you all to death, I am so thankful that I could come out here tonight.

“Thank you all for having me and supporting me and thank you to the jail, y’all was really nice.”

Brown was arrested in May but returned to the stage in Amsterdam on June 8 and has also performed shows in Hamburg and Frankfurt.

With further shows to come, here is how the embattled R&B and pop star is looking to proceed.

Chris Brown arrives at Manchester Crown Court, charged with GBH
Chris Brown arrives at Manchester Crown Court, charged with GBH. Picture: Getty

Where is Chris Brown playing?

The singer is set to complete his remaining European dates before heading back to his native US in August. The tour will wrap on October 18 in Memphis.

The remaining British shows are:

  • Manchester, Co-op Live: Sunday, June 15
  • Manchester, Co-op Live: Monday, June 16
  • Cardiff, Principality Stadium: Thursday, June 19
  • London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Saturday, June 21
  • London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Sunday, June 22
  • Manchester, Co-op Live: Tuesday, June 24
  • Birmingham, Villa Park: Thursday, June 26
  • Glasgow, Hampden Park: Tuesday, July 1
  • Manchester, Co-op Live: Thursday, July 3
Chris Brown performing back in 2013
Chris Brown performing back in 2013. Picture: Alamy

How to get Chris Brown tickets

Tickets are on sale now from Brown’s official website as well as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and the venues themselves.

What are the ticket prices?

The cheapest tickets we could find as of Monday lunchtime were priced around £110.

What is Chris Brown’s setlist in 2025?

This was the setlist from Hamburg, which gives an overview of what fans might expect, but Brown might change it up for future dates.

  1. Run It!
  2. Gimme That
  3. Party
  4. Love More
  5. Ayo (Chris Brown & Tyga song)
  6. Go Girlfriend
  7. Heat
  8. New Flame
  9. Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
  10. Yeah 3x
  11. Five More Hours (Deorro cover)
  12. Iffy
  13. I Can Transform Ya
  14. Ten Toes
  15. Grass Ain't Greener
  16. Liquor
  17. Deuces
  18. I Wanna Be
  19. Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)
  20. She Ain't You
  21. Say Goodbye
  22. Residuals
  23. Don't Judge Me
  24. Till The Wheels Fall Off
  25. X
  26. Wall to Wall
  27. Take You Down
  28. Back to Sleep
  29. 2012
  30. Ya Man Ain't Me
  31. With You
  32. Indigo
  33. Kiss Kiss
  34. Look at Me Now
  35. Beautiful People
  36. Privacy
  37. No Bullshit
  38. Burgundy
  39. Feel Something
  40. Hope You Do
  41. Strip
  42. Under the Influence
  43. C.A.B. (Catch a Body)
  44. Freaky Friday (Lil Dicky cover)
  45. Shortie Like Mine (Bow Wow cover)
  46. Loyal
  47. Poppin'
  48. Fine China
  49. Don't Wake Me Up
  50. Turn Up the Music
  51. Call Me Every Day
  52. Sensational
  53. Go Crazy (Chris Brown & Young Thug song)
  54. No Guidance
  55. Crawl
  56. No Air (Jordin Sparks cover)
  57. Forever

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Richard Oladi, who works in NHS primary care alongside his mother, is currently stuck in Tehran.

'Desperately frightened' NHS worker describes being trapped in Tehran while on a family visit with his mother

A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response

Viswash Kumar Ramesh (circled) walking out of the wreckage while clutching his phone

New video shows sole survivor of Air India disaster walking away from fireball wreck while on his phone

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Patrick Spencer, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with two counts of sexual assault, allegedly carried out at Groucho club, central London, in August 2023

Tory MP pleads not guilty to sexual assault at London's Groucho club

The pair attended Lido festival together

Lily Allen shares 'first date' with Happy Valley star James Norton at East London festival

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

Owen Farrell has announced his return to Saracens after an injury-hit year in France

Former England captain Owen Farrell seals Saracens return

Emergency services at the scene where a fire broke out at Larne Leisure Centre following vandalism at the facility.

Man, 25, arrested over fire at leisure centre housing migrants as Northern Ireland gripped by unrest

Thomas Frank is putting together his Tottenham side ahead of the 2025/26 season

How Tottenham could line up in 2025/26

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney celebrate after winning the world cup

Northern Ireland stars burst into tears after historic victory at World Cup of Darts

The USS Nimitz has cancelled a planned port call and is heading west as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies

US aircraft carrier heads west as Israel and Iran exchange strikes for fourth day as fighting intensifies

Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 38, last seen in pink vest and flip flops missing since Saturday

.

Who is Blaise Metreweli - the real life M and first female head of MI6?

Exclusive
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds was flummoxed by questions about the Lower Thames crossing

Treasury minister unable to answer basic questions on £10bn Thames crossing in car crash LBC interview

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.

Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump

An Air India flight takes off.

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with 'technical issue'

Latest News

See more Latest News

NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted
J.J. Spaun holds the U.S. Open trophy

JJ Spaun hails 'fairytale' victory as Robert MacIntyre’s US Open dream crushed

The trilateral Aukus partnership, believed to be aimed at countering China, involves building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines and co-operating in other areas of defence

Starmer has 'no doubt' Trump will back Aukus submarine deal despite ‘America First’ review

Falmouth youth fights for Transgender rights as Section 35 enacted repealing a Scottish Bill that would benefit the transgender community

Nearly 10,000 gender certificates granted as Gen Z applications soar

Israeli security personnel and first responders inspect an area hit by an Iranian missile strike on central Tel Aviv.

Israel-Iran LIVE: At least five dead and 287 injured in latest strikes on Tel Aviv as fighting enters its fourth day
Seven men who groomed two vulnerable teenage girls in Rochdale were found guilty of multiple offences last week

Starmer calls in 'Britain's FBI' to investigate grooming gangs after U-turn on national inquiry
Vance Boelter, 57, is suspected of fatally shooting the Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark

Man suspected of shooting Minnesota politicians in 'targeted assassination' arrested after two-day manhunt
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Haifa, in northern Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rami Shlush)

UK warns against all travel to Israel as missile strikes continue into third night

Sources told US media that Israel had briefed the Trump administration on a covert operation to target Iran’s top political figure

Donald Trump rejected Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Khamenei amid spiralling Middle East tensions
A third of children’s sunglasses bought from online marketplaces including Amazon, AliExpress, Ebay and Temu do not provide the required protection and are unsafe, according to a Which? investigation.

Third of sunglasses sold online pose risk to children’s eyesight, Which? says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex shared the compilation video with caption 'Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy'

Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life
Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos
Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.

Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News