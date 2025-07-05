All the countries to have banned Kanye West

Kanye West has been banned from Australia. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Kanye West has been banned from entering Australia with Canberra cancelling his visa after he recorded a song called Heil Hitler.

The 47-year-old rapper doubled down as a fully-fledged anti-Semite in February in the days following his Grammys appearance where he told his wife and muse Bianca Censori to strip down to a barely-there, see-through dress.

It is understood he wanted to travel Down Under to visit Censori’s family.

Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke said: "[West] has been coming to Australia for a long time… and he's made a lot of offensive comments.

"But my officials looked at it again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia."

West, who is now legally and professionally known as just Ye, has backed away from the offensive song - and has removed it, as well as another called WW3, from streaming platforms.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in 2023. Picture: Getty

He has also said he is “done” with anti-Semitism.

West’s increasingly erratic, volatile and offensive behaviour since 2022 has drawn condemnation and seen him lose deals, friends, contracts and many fans.

Singer John Legend recently said of his former friend, who produced his 2004 album Get Lifted: "Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him.

"He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now."

This is where West is now unable to perform.

Ye and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Australia

As of July, West has been banned from Australia after the recording of his pro-Nazi song, with the home affairs minister confirming his visa had been revoked.

Brazil

As of March 2024, West has not been allowed to perform in Brazil. The South American country has reportedly banned performances due to his behaviour.

South Korea

In May, West’s concerts in South Korea were cancelled due to controversies. He last performed in August 2024 in the country as part of a small tour that also took in China.

Where else?

West would likely face opposition wherever he now plays and in some countries it is illegal to spout pro-Nazi sympathies.

The rapper has not performed in his native US since December 2023 and, according to Setlist, his last performance in the UK was his headline set at Glastonbury a decade ago.

In addition, Canadians have tried to ban West but it is unclear if a 2021 campaign was successful.