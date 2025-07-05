All the countries to have banned Kanye West

5 July 2025, 07:00

Kanye West has been banned from Australia
Kanye West has been banned from Australia. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Kanye West has been banned from entering Australia with Canberra cancelling his visa after he recorded a song called Heil Hitler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 47-year-old rapper doubled down as a fully-fledged anti-Semite in February in the days following his Grammys appearance where he told his wife and muse Bianca Censori to strip down to a barely-there, see-through dress.

It is understood he wanted to travel Down Under to visit Censori’s family.

Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke said: "[West] has been coming to Australia for a long time… and he's made a lot of offensive comments.

"But my officials looked at it again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia."

West, who is now legally and professionally known as just Ye, has backed away from the offensive song - and has removed it, as well as another called WW3, from streaming platforms.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in 2023
Kanye West and Bianca Censori in 2023. Picture: Getty

He has also said he is “done” with anti-Semitism.

West’s increasingly erratic, volatile and offensive behaviour since 2022 has drawn condemnation and seen him lose deals, friends, contracts and many fans.

Singer John Legend recently said of his former friend, who produced his 2004 album Get Lifted: "Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him.

"He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now."

This is where West is now unable to perform.

Ye and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Ye and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Australia

As of July, West has been banned from Australia after the recording of his pro-Nazi song, with the home affairs minister confirming his visa had been revoked.

Brazil

As of March 2024, West has not been allowed to perform in Brazil. The South American country has reportedly banned performances due to his behaviour.

South Korea

In May, West’s concerts in South Korea were cancelled due to controversies. He last performed in August 2024 in the country as part of a small tour that also took in China.

Where else?

West would likely face opposition wherever he now plays and in some countries it is illegal to spout pro-Nazi sympathies.

The rapper has not performed in his native US since December 2023 and, according to Setlist, his last performance in the UK was his headline set at Glastonbury a decade ago.

In addition, Canadians have tried to ban West but it is unclear if a 2021 campaign was successful.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

"The Surfer" Premiere

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who starred in Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck, dies aged 56

Aaron Ramsey is presented in Mexico City for his new club UNAM Pumas

Is Aaron Ramsey's move to Mexico the most unusual ever?

The Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 1.

Hamas gives 'positive response' to ceasefire agreement as Israel continues targeted attacks on Gaza Strip

Kevin Draper has been jailed for killing his neighbour Jack O'Brien

Drug dealer jailed after stabbing neighbour to death - as his devastated family pay tribute

Emma Raducanu has been knocked-out of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon after thrilling defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka

Laeighton Sterling (R) and Nicole Whelam observe flood waters from the banks of the Guadalupe Riverin Kerrville, Texas

At least 24 dead and up to 25 children missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

x

Brothers ‘headbutted' stranger before 'attacking' police in brawl at Manchester Airport

Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night

'Mad for it': Gallagher brothers hand-in-hand as Oasis back together at triumphant reunion concert

Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels

Calls to end controversial Israeli and US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza due to 'chaos and violence'

Chelsea and Aston Villa fined for breaches of UEFA’s financial rules. Picture: Alamy

Chelsea and Aston Villa hit with staggering fines for breaching UEFA’s financial rules

Jahziah Coke

Teen who stabbed to death boy, 13, during drugs row then played video games after killing him jailed for life

Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his match against Mattia Bellucci on day five of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Last British man standing Cameron Norrie reaches fourth round at Wimbledon

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during a training session at the Trafford Training Centre

Marcus Rashford among five players who have told Man Utd they want to leave club

Palestinians carry sacks and boxes of food and humanitarian aid

UN records 613 killings near humanitarian convoys and aid distribution points in Gaza since May

Bhim Kohli called out for help when he was attacked in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester, in September last year. Picture: PA

Teenager's sentence for killing 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli in 'brutal' attack to be reviewed

v

Shocking moment Bob Vylan tells crowd 'the only good pig is a dead pig' in unearthed video

Latest News

See more Latest News

Navroop Singh, 24, was convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Southall Park, Ealing, in the early hours of October 13, 2024

Man jailed for life after raping schoolgirl and attempting to rape woman in London parks

A survey has revealed drivers across the UK are finding it less enjoyable getting behind the wheel due to factors including poor road conditions and inconsiderate motorists. Picture: Alamy

Potholes and inconsiderate motorists putting drivers off getting behind the wheel, survey reveals
Officers were called to woods near the village of Sticker, near St Austell, on Tuesday to discover the body of a man, aged in his 40s

Two murder probes launched in Cornwall after body found in woods during unrelated search

Families of those killed in the 1994 Chinook crash before meeting their legal team in central London.

Chinook 1994 helicopter crash families criticise MoD for ‘losing moral compass’

Arrested drugs ship 'M/V Matthew' moored at Marino Point, Co. Cork, Ireland.

Eight men jailed for involvement in Ireland’s largest ever drugs haul

Thomas Partey during a Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025.

Footballer Thomas Partey charged with series of rapes and sexual assault

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad (centre), arrive at Liverpool Crown Court.

Brothers used ‘high level of violence’ in assaulting officers at Manchester Airport, jury heard
Canterbury Crown Court.

Former GP jailed for sex offences after performing unnecessary genital exams on patients including two teenage boys
One person reaping the benefits of this switch is former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking matcha a year and a half ago.

Women with PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism embrace matcha as TikTok highlights hormone health benefits
The Prime Minister and France’s leader will dial into a meeting with allies on Thursday, as Mr Macron makes his first state visit to the UK, it is understood.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron to host 'coalition of the willing' meeting in the UK next week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

x

William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News