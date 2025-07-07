James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Where Oasis have not sold out
7 July 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 11:48
Oasis have kicked off their Live ‘25 tour, with two nostalgia filled nights in Cardiff seeing the Gallaghers reunite on stage for the first time since 2009.
Separated by original guitarist, and “comeback architect” Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Noel and Liam blasted a 1990s-heavy track list with only one post-2000s song (Little by Little) included in the set.
It bodes well for the rest of the tour, although the brothers’ famously fractious relationship is already strained to the point that they are reportedly staying in different hotels.
Dates at Heaton Park in the Gallaghers’ native Manchester will be next, followed by Wembley Stadium in London and Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Pop up shops have now opened selling Oasis merchandise and copies of their seven studio albums.
Ticketing for Live ‘25 has been a complicated and controversial affair, with many fans losing out in scams or crying foul over the so-called dynamic ticket model hiking up gig prices.
Nonetheless, there has been huge demand to see the first shows since the band imploded and fell apart in 2009. None of the UK dates have tickets available but, as of 11.30am on Monday, the official website did advertise some going at further flung locations.
Where there are tickets left for Oasis
- Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada: Sunday, August 25
- Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada: Monday, August 26
- Soldier Field, Chicago, US: Thursday, August 28
- Rose Bowl, Pasadena, US: Saturday, September 6
- Rose Bowl, Pasadena, US: Sunday, September 7
- GNP Seguros Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico: Saturday, September 13
- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia: Friday, October 31
- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia: Saturday, November 1
- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia: Tuesday, November 4
- Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia: Friday, November 7
- Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia: Saturday, November 8
- Estádio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil: Sunday, November 23