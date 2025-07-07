Where Oasis have not sold out

Rock 'n Roll With It: Liam Gallagher has fronted two nights (so far) of Oasis's comeback tour. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Oasis have kicked off their Live ‘25 tour, with two nostalgia filled nights in Cardiff seeing the Gallaghers reunite on stage for the first time since 2009.

Separated by original guitarist, and “comeback architect” Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Noel and Liam blasted a 1990s-heavy track list with only one post-2000s song (Little by Little) included in the set.

It bodes well for the rest of the tour, although the brothers’ famously fractious relationship is already strained to the point that they are reportedly staying in different hotels.

Dates at Heaton Park in the Gallaghers’ native Manchester will be next, followed by Wembley Stadium in London and Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Pop up shops have now opened selling Oasis merchandise and copies of their seven studio albums.

Ticketing for Live ‘25 has been a complicated and controversial affair, with many fans losing out in scams or crying foul over the so-called dynamic ticket model hiking up gig prices.

Nonetheless, there has been huge demand to see the first shows since the band imploded and fell apart in 2009. None of the UK dates have tickets available but, as of 11.30am on Monday, the official website did advertise some going at further flung locations.

All Around the World: (L-R) Gem Archer, guitarist, Andy Bell, bass player, Joey Waronker, drummer, Liam Gallagher, lead singer, Paul Arthurs, guitarist and Noel Gallagher, lead guitar. Picture: Getty

Where there are tickets left for Oasis