Who are the new Grand Tour presenters?

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are all moving on. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Amazon Prime has reportedly unveiled its new “younger and cooler” line-up for The Grand Tour to replace Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond.

The three former Top Gear hosts have ended their professional partnership and filmed their last episode of the streaming series last October but the series appears to be continuing.

Unlike the BBC, who used household names to reinvigorate Top Gear, Amazon has bet on social media stars in Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland, and James Engelsman.

The line-up was reported in The Sun on Friday with a so-called source stating: “Thomas and James are as knowledgeable about motors as Jeremy, Richard and James – the only difference is they’re younger, cooler and a lot more social media savvy. Francis became famous for his love of trainspotting and will be bringing his humour to the show.”

Here are the three presenters driving onto Prime Video sometime soon.

Francis Bourgeois is a model and train enthusiast. Picture: Alamy

Francis Bourgeois

The best known of the three, Bourgeois has racked up 144,000 subscribers on YouTube - where he vlogs about his exploits watching trains.

On TikTok, his shorter videos have earned him more than 3 million followers and his viral fame has led him to appear on mainstream television, including a spot on This Morning.

Born Luke Magnus Nicolson, the 24-year-old plays up his posh persona through his invented character and is also into fashion, having modelled for Gucci and the North Face.

Who are Thomas Holland and James Engelsman?

Canadian Holland and Brit Engelsman present Throttle House, a YouTube channel which has amassed more than 3 million subscribers.

In their videos, the pair compare cars and complete reviews of new models as well as setting lap times and bantering about their private collection.

The pair have been making videos together since 2018 after the pair met and joined forces.

Clarkson, May and Hammond have now wrapped The Grand Tour and are stepping aside. Picture: Alamy

What are Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May doing now?

Clarkson is very busy, writing newspaper columns and tweeting congratulations to A level students around filming and presenting ITV’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and another Amazon series, Clarkson’s Farm. On the back of the success of the series, he has started running a pub and also become an advocate for farmers. The 65-year-old is twice divorced and has three children.

James May presents his Planet Gin series on YouTube which follows his drinking, driving and holidaying exploits (not all in the same video, it must be added). The 62-year-old has also presented programmes for Amazon, although Our Man In… was cancelled after three series’ last October. He is also a reliable gun for hire for occasional one off documentaries such as last year’s James May and the Dull Men.

The 55-year-old Hammond has continued presenting, with DriveTribe keeping his hand in the motoring world and the podcast Who We Are Now on Global being two of his ventures. He remains friends with Clarkson and has appeared on an episode of Clarkson’s Farm. In January he announced that he had split from his wife after 28 years.