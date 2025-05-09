Who knew? No UK goodbye tour from rock legends for now after band announced final tour in the US and Canada

9 May 2025, 00:37

London, UK, 21st April, 2025. ROGER Daltery at The London Palladium on his Live and Kicking Tour 21st April 2025 Credit: Ray Hill/Alamy Live News
London, UK, 21st April, 2025. ROGER Daltery at The London Palladium on his Live and Kicking Tour 21st April 2025 Credit: Ray Hill/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have revealed there are no plans at the moment for a farewell tour of the UK.

It comes after singer Daltrey, 81, and his bandmate Townshend, 79, announced news of a final tour of the US and Canada.

Asked if a farewell tour in their home country could follow suit, Daltrey told a press conference in London: “Let’s see if we survive this one.”

He added: “Touring America is a damn sight easier than touring the UK, because, for some reason or the other, the UK has decided to make it as difficult as possible to go from A to B.

“In America, you seem to want to make it as easy as possible.”

He added: “I don’t want to say that there won’t be (a UK farewell tour), but equally I’m not confident in saying there will be.”

Guitarist and vocalist Townshend, said: “The door is open to us.

“We could do a week at the O2, a couple of weeks, maybe, at the Albert Hall, there are all of kind of things we could do.

“But you know, we don’t do consecutive shows. We like to do a show and take a break.”

Daltrey, who had a growth removed from his vocal cords in 2009, said a throat specialist has told him he should have a “day off” after every gig he performs.

He said: “I can’t do consecutive shows. At the end of the tour I might be able to do two back to back.

The Who. Promotional shot of the British rock group in 1965. From left to right: John Entwistle, Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and Keith Moon
The Who. Promotional shot of the British rock group in 1965. From left to right: John Entwistle, Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and Keith Moon. Picture: Alamy

“I’ve been ordered by my throat specialist, (who would) say, ‘You have to have a day off after every gig, and then after every three gigs you have to have two days off, because otherwise you will wreck your voice and you will not be able to sing’.”

The duo of Daltrey and Townshend will perform hits from across their six-decade career during The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour, named after the band’s 1971 hit.

The band formed in the 1960s with a line-up that consisted of lead singer Daltrey; guitarist and vocalist Townshend; drummer Keith Moon, who died in 1978; and bass guitarist John Entwistle, who died in 2002.

Last year, it was announced that Daltrey was stepping back from his role as curator of theTeenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts, having launched the series in 2000, but he remains an honorary patron of the charity, with The Cure’s Robert Smith taking over curation duties next year.

The tour starts in Florida on August 16 2025, with further dates in cities including New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Vancouver, before a final date in Las Vegas on September 28.

Pre-sales will run from May 13 ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday May 16 at 10am.

The Who, formed in 1964, are best known for the albums Who’s Next, Tommy and Quadrophenia, with the latter two adapted into films in 1975 and 1979 respectively.

The band went from performing club shows to headlining the Woodstock festival in the US and becoming the biggest box-office draw in the world.

The band had 14 UK Top 10 singles and they were inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990.

In 2019, they released the album Who, marking Daltrey and Townshend’s first collection of new material since their 2006 album Endless Wire.

