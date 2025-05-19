Who could play the next James Bond?

19 May 2025, 12:50 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 13:05

Daniel Craig played Bond from 2006's Casino Royale to No Time to Die in 2021
Daniel Craig played Bond from 2006's Casino Royale to No Time to Die in 2021. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

James Bond will return but the question of who will play Ian Fleming’s spy is still unanswered almost a decade after Daniel Craig announced intentions to move on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig made his fifth and final appearance as the character in 2021’s No Time to Die having taken over from Pierce Brosnan in the mid 2000s.

No Time to Die marked the conclusion of MGM’s complete control over the franchise with Amazon having bought the production company in a huge deal that was announced in February.

Since then, no details have emerged about the future of the Bond series despite Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos tweeting, “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” on the day of the announcement.

Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond back in the 60s
Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond back in the 60s. Picture: Getty

The spin off series 007: Road to a Million was released to poor reviews in 2023 and fans have shared concerns about the over franchising of the Bond universe.

Brosnan said at the point of takeover: “I hope that (Amazon) handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

Since Craig’s departure, there have been endless rumours about who could be the next actor to don the tuxedo - with one or two British names often at the fore.

Here is the most recent round-up of those claimed to be in contention.

Who could play the next James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is said to have had a screen test to play James Bond
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is said to have had a screen test to play James Bond. Picture: Getty

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Last March, The Sun claimed to have insight that the British actor had been lined up as the next Bond - although this has not been confirmed by either side.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” Taylor-Johnson told Rolling Stone about the rumours linking him to the part.

“I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f*****g do better.”

On His Majesty's Secret Service: Theo James brings royal approval
On His Majesty's Secret Service: Theo James brings royal approval. Picture: Getty

Theo James

The star of Netflix series The Gentlemen has become a favourite to play Bond according to more reports made in The Sun over last weekend.

The 40-year-old also starred in The White Lotus and is now the favourite of bookmaker Ladbrokes to land the role of 007.

James performed his own stunts as Four in the Divergent series of films which is a prerequisite for a Bond actor these days.

Henry Cavill can look dapper but can he play Bond?
Henry Cavill can look dapper but can he play Bond? Picture: Getty

Henry Cavill

Another long-term bookies’ favourite, British actor Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the Man of Steel films.

His role as a suave spy in Guy Ritchie’s 2015 film The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is the best inclination that he could get the role, the Daily Record has stated.

The 42-year-old Brit has also starred in spy thrillers Argylle and Mission Impossible: Fallout.

James Norton is not yet an A lister - but nor was Daniel Craig before Bond
James Norton is not yet an A lister - but nor was Daniel Craig before Bond. Picture: Getty

James Norton

Another British actor who has taken an unconventional route to the big leagues and has made his name by starring in BBC dramas such as Grantchester and Happy Valley.

On the big screen he has starred in a spy thriller once before in Rogue Agent alongside Gemma Arterton.

He is 39 which puts him at the younger end of this list and as a Londoner he can certainly don a RP accent.

Jack Lowden has a tux... Now he needs a licence to kill
Jack Lowden has a tux... Now he needs a licence to kill. Picture: Getty

Jack Lowden

The 34-year-old has quietly put together quite the CV, with turns in Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots, and Benediction.

He remains an outside choice but he does at least meet Brosnan’s benchmark of being British!

Brosnan set out this requirement, despite being Irish himself.

The chance for Idris Elba may have gone - even if he can drive a fast car in Monte Carlo
The chance for Idris Elba may have gone - even if he can drive a fast car in Monte Carlo. Picture: Getty

Idris Elba

Once a favourite, now more or less out of the race. Elba has pedigree for crime dramas and thrillers - having starred in Layer Cake and Luther.

However, now aged 52 he considers himself “too ancient” to play the action lead.

On Radio X, he told Chris Moyles: “The rumour has definitely been done. And I mean, I’m ancient now. I don’t know what kind of Bond I’d be.”

Even at 52, however, he would be far younger than Roger Moore in A View to a Kill, who played the role at 57.

Halle Berry will not play James Bond but did hold out hope that her character Jinx could be given her own series
Halle Berry will not play James Bond but did hold out hope that her character Jinx could be given her own series. Picture: Getty

A female James Bond?

Halle Berry, who was the sidekick to Brosnan’s Bond in Die Another Day, has said that she is not sure she wants to see a woman play the character.

“I don’t know if 007 should be a woman,” she told Variety.

She added that she would have loved to play her character Jinx in a spin off but this never materialised as MGM guarded the series. Maybe in the Amazon era such a film or TV series would not be mission impossible.

Daniel Craig has also poured cold water on the idea of a female Bond.

Roger Moore was the longest-serving Bond
Roger Moore was the longest-serving Bond. Picture: Getty

Who are all the actors who have played James Bond?

  • Sean Connery (1962-1967, 1971)
  • George Lazenby (1969)
  • Roger Moore (1973-1985)
  • Timothy Dalton (1987-1989)
  • Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002)
  • Daniel Craig (2006-2021)

The three-year-old son of TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser has died.

TikTok influencer's son, 3, dies after plunging into family swimming pool

Dame Joanna Lumley poses at the Burncoose Nurseries stall

Chelsea Flower Show opens with striking garden designs and celebrity visitors

Frederick Doe, 36, (centre) also known as Frederick Sines, leaving Oxford Crown Court after being sentenced to 21 months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to do 240 hours unpaid work.

‘Foolish’ multi-millionaire’s son avoids jail for trying to sell £4.75m gold toilet from Blenheim Palace

The number of prisoners in England and Wales continues to rise as ministers seek to tackle overcrowded jails which are on track for "zero capacity" by November.

Number of prisoners continues to rise as overcrowded jails on track for ‘zero capacity’ in just months

Jennifer Sephton and Adrian Antell, Head Teachers of Farnborough Road Infants and Farnborough Road Juniors Schools respectively.

Teachers of girl killed in Southport attack take on charity skydive to ‘celebrate her incredible spirit’

A still from Lineker's social media video announcing the decision.

'I recognise the upset I caused': Gary Lineker apologises as he quits BBC after anti-Semitism row

Picture: AzPost

‘Knife-wielding’ teen shot dead by police at Gran Canaria airport

Donald Trump is due to speak to Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate phone calls today

Donald Trump to push Putin to end Ukraine 'bloodbath' in call with Russian leader today

Abu Wadee, 33, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas.

Alleged Hamas supporter jailed for nine months after admitting trying to enter UK illegally

Greggs is making changes to prevent shop theft.

Greggs makes major change in some branches in bid to tackle shoplifting

Lorraine Kelly has revealed her one frustration after returning to work

Lorraine Kelly reveals the 'frustrating' thing she can't do since surgery as she returns to work

Picture: Daily Mail/Instagram

Accused drug smuggler’s dad vows to stay in Georgia ‘as long as it takes’

Exclusive
Nigel Farage and Reform UK Durham councillors will “never, ever, ever” be invited to the Durham Miners Gala

Reform UK 'not invited' to historic Durham Miners' Gala, despite winning council landslide

Picture of Joe Biden looking unsure

What is prostate cancer and how is it treated?

Rebecca McCarthy with her mother, Sam, who was left fighting for her life after swallowing 14 magnetic balls. Around 300 children were admitted to A&E in a single year after swallowing magnets, including some following social media trends

Warning after 300 children taken to A&E in one year after swallowing magnets

A gas stove lets off a blue flame inside a household kitchen.

Energy price cap to fall by 7% in weeks as millions of UK households set to benefit from lower bills

A “significant amount of personal data” was stolen by hackers

Criminal records stolen in 'significant' cyber attack on Legal Aid agency

The caller claimed Joe Biden is ignoring the white working classes

Experts in the US stunned that Joe Biden’s ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer wasn’t caught earlier
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant dies after small boat sinks while attempting to cross English Channel overnight

Luke Littler of England reacts against Nathan Aspinall of England during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts at First Direct Arena on May 08, 2025 in Leeds, England.

Luke Littler slams ‘scum of the earth’ vandals who smashed his van window while he took part in exhibition event
Picture of Gary Lineker presenting on the BBC

Gary Lineker 'set to leave BBC' and miss World Cup

A selection of knives are displayed on the website of an online weapons retailer on January 27, 2025 in London, England.

More than 80% of young people not convinced plans to make it harder to buy knives will reduce crime, research finds
A close-up of the hands of an elderly person on March 18, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

Care workers should be given £2,000 pay rise as treatment of workforce a ‘national scandal’ according to report
A police line is seen outside the damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, on May 17, 2025.

Man suspected of blowing up California fertility clinic left behind ‘anti pro-life’ writings in act of terrorism
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Scottie Scheffler cruises to US PGA Championship title as Jon Rahm bid implodes

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which examined the scandal in depth, recommended that the health service should work to "find the undiagnosed".

NHS rolls out plans to find more infected blood victims

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Queen Camilla has shared a sweet picture of her newly adopted dog Moley

Meet Moley: Camilla shows off adorable new puppy for first time since she adopted it from rescue charity
The 35-year-old is patron of Horatio's Garden, a charity that creates peaceful garden spaces for spinal injury patients.

Princess Eugenie tells of her childhood scoliosis surgery

In an image from 2017, The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) greets Duchess of Cornwall's (Queen Camilla) dog, Beth, who died last year.

Names of King and Queen’s dogs to feature in Chelsea Flower Show garden

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

