Who could play the next James Bond?

Daniel Craig played Bond from 2006's Casino Royale to No Time to Die in 2021. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

James Bond will return but the question of who will play Ian Fleming’s spy is still unanswered almost a decade after Daniel Craig announced intentions to move on.

Craig made his fifth and final appearance as the character in 2021’s No Time to Die having taken over from Pierce Brosnan in the mid 2000s.

No Time to Die marked the conclusion of MGM’s complete control over the franchise with Amazon having bought the production company in a huge deal that was announced in February.

Since then, no details have emerged about the future of the Bond series despite Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos tweeting, “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” on the day of the announcement.

Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond back in the 60s. Picture: Getty

The spin off series 007: Road to a Million was released to poor reviews in 2023 and fans have shared concerns about the over franchising of the Bond universe.

Brosnan said at the point of takeover: “I hope that (Amazon) handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

Since Craig’s departure, there have been endless rumours about who could be the next actor to don the tuxedo - with one or two British names often at the fore.

Here is the most recent round-up of those claimed to be in contention.

Who could play the next James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is said to have had a screen test to play James Bond. Picture: Getty

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Last March, The Sun claimed to have insight that the British actor had been lined up as the next Bond - although this has not been confirmed by either side.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” Taylor-Johnson told Rolling Stone about the rumours linking him to the part.

“I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f*****g do better.”

On His Majesty's Secret Service: Theo James brings royal approval. Picture: Getty

Theo James

The star of Netflix series The Gentlemen has become a favourite to play Bond according to more reports made in The Sun over last weekend.

The 40-year-old also starred in The White Lotus and is now the favourite of bookmaker Ladbrokes to land the role of 007.

James performed his own stunts as Four in the Divergent series of films which is a prerequisite for a Bond actor these days.

Henry Cavill can look dapper but can he play Bond? Picture: Getty

Henry Cavill

Another long-term bookies’ favourite, British actor Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the Man of Steel films.

His role as a suave spy in Guy Ritchie’s 2015 film The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is the best inclination that he could get the role, the Daily Record has stated.

The 42-year-old Brit has also starred in spy thrillers Argylle and Mission Impossible: Fallout.

James Norton is not yet an A lister - but nor was Daniel Craig before Bond. Picture: Getty

James Norton

Another British actor who has taken an unconventional route to the big leagues and has made his name by starring in BBC dramas such as Grantchester and Happy Valley.

On the big screen he has starred in a spy thriller once before in Rogue Agent alongside Gemma Arterton.

He is 39 which puts him at the younger end of this list and as a Londoner he can certainly don a RP accent.

Jack Lowden has a tux... Now he needs a licence to kill. Picture: Getty

Jack Lowden

The 34-year-old has quietly put together quite the CV, with turns in Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots, and Benediction.

He remains an outside choice but he does at least meet Brosnan’s benchmark of being British!

Brosnan set out this requirement, despite being Irish himself.

The chance for Idris Elba may have gone - even if he can drive a fast car in Monte Carlo. Picture: Getty

Idris Elba

Once a favourite, now more or less out of the race. Elba has pedigree for crime dramas and thrillers - having starred in Layer Cake and Luther.

However, now aged 52 he considers himself “too ancient” to play the action lead.

On Radio X, he told Chris Moyles: “The rumour has definitely been done. And I mean, I’m ancient now. I don’t know what kind of Bond I’d be.”

Even at 52, however, he would be far younger than Roger Moore in A View to a Kill, who played the role at 57.

Halle Berry will not play James Bond but did hold out hope that her character Jinx could be given her own series. Picture: Getty

A female James Bond?

Halle Berry, who was the sidekick to Brosnan’s Bond in Die Another Day, has said that she is not sure she wants to see a woman play the character.

“I don’t know if 007 should be a woman,” she told Variety.

She added that she would have loved to play her character Jinx in a spin off but this never materialised as MGM guarded the series. Maybe in the Amazon era such a film or TV series would not be mission impossible.

Daniel Craig has also poured cold water on the idea of a female Bond.

Roger Moore was the longest-serving Bond. Picture: Getty

Who are all the actors who have played James Bond?