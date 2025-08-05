Who will present this series of MasterChef?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace have both now been sacked by the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The BBC is set to go ahead with screening MasterChef this week despite the controversies facing Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Unseen episodes will be broadcast from Wednesday, with chiefs stating that the series should be aired for the benefit of the contestants.

Wallace was sacked in July, facing more than 50 complaints about his conduct on the show, which he has co-presented since 2005.

A number of these substantiated allegations have been upheld by the BBC and it is understood that among these are complaints of "unwelcome physical contact”.

Torode, meanwhile, was sacked after uttering “the worst racial slur,” according to reports.

A BBC statement read: "After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef.

"MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.”

But with Wallace and Torode both now sacked, who will present it?

Torode and Wallace will play a minimal role in the edited new series. Picture: Alamy

Production company Banijay had already shot the series of MasterChef last year with Torode and Wallace both featuring and it would have cost millions to shelve the episodes.

Instead, the BBC asked for the episodes to be edited to exclude the pair as much as possible to focus on the contestants.

An insider told The i Paper: “They looked at all the options like erasing the presenters altogether and relying on voice-over, but that wasn’t practical, they are so integral to the show.

“The best solution was to keep the Wallace and Torode shots and banter to a minimum and focus as much as possible on the contestants so their journey becomes more foregrounded.”

Who will replace Wallace and Torode?

The BBC has not confirmed who will take over, although Matt Tebbutt and Andi Oliver have both been in the frame, according to the Metro.

Grace Dent is also attached, having previously presented Celebrity MasterChef.