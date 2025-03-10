Exclusive

'Who's digging up my nuts?': Jordan North and Chris Stark's hilarious remix of Sian Welby reading kids' book on LBC

10 March 2025, 14:33

By Katy Ronkin

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark created a hilarious remix of Sian Welby reading a children's book on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby read The Tale of Timmy Tiptoes by Beatrix Potter on Friday in the ninth instalment of Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed initiative.

To encourage reading among the early years, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast has created a series of free audiobooks, read by a host of well-known names, celebrating the work of Beatrix Potter, one of Britain's most loved children's authors.

What Sian didn't know was just how many times the word 'nut' would appear in the classic children's book.

Read more: Capital presenter Siân Welby reads The Tale of Timmy Tiptoes

Read more: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign

Capital presenter Siân Welby reads The Tale of Timmy Tiptoes

She said: Nick Ferrari asked me to do this, and I love Nick Ferrari. He was like, 'Sian, we're doing this thing where we're getting celebrity guests or just people on to read children's books to help inspire kids to read.' So I was all over this. I was like, 'Sure, I'll do it.'

"So I read this book. It was called the Tale of Timmy Tiptoes. I had no idea it was gonna be - every single page was about nuts."

"And over the weekend, Chris and I were just getting random DMs from people saying, who's been digging up my nuts," added Jordan North.

Capital Breakfast's Chris Stark loved the "iconic one-liner" so much that he remixed it into a "massive banger with a huge drop" and played it for Sian and Jordan.

The song features Sian repeating "Who's been digging up my nuts," a line from the classic book by Beatrix Potter in which a squirrel named Timmy is accused of stealing nuts from his fellow animals.

"This is exactly what you need on a Monday morning," Jordan said, even asking for the literacy-themed track to be replayed multiple times.

Watch the Capital Breakfast team react to the Tippytoes remix in the video at the top of the page.

