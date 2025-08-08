Why successful musicians are ‘sofa surfing and on Universal Credit’

8 August 2025, 15:47 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 16:03

Musicians have said they are needing to get by on Universal Credit or sofa surfing
Musicians have said they are needing to get by on Universal Credit or sofa surfing. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By William Mata

Folk singer Billie Marten has said she is, like many musicians, “not doing great,” and struggling to make ends meet, despite releasing a successful album and touring.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hackney-based Yorkshire singer has just released Dog Eared, her fifth and highest charting album, and is now set to play all around the UK, Europe, and the US.

The former BBC championed artist, who has had a Sony record deal, told The Independent last week, however, that she is essentially running at a loss.

“Mostly, artists are in financial ruin no matter how successful they appear to be. I’ve worked the hardest and the longest and I am the most busy I’ve ever been – and I am not doing great.”

She added: “Everyone that’s hanging onto the artist is buying houses and having families and going on holiday. And the artists could never dream of doing that. It’s funny.”

The 26-year-old said that she is not alone in her struggles and that while many artists are looking to break through, the state of play only allows for those at the top to make money.

Marten said: “Less money is going to mid-level and low-level artists. It’s a capitalist mentality, essentially.”

She was signed by Sony’s indie imprint Chess Club in the mid-2010s but left when the company was dissolved in 2019. Despite this, she is still obliged to keep repaying Sony as she has not yet made enough on their investment.

She said: “I haven’t recouped my deals, so it’s all gone to Sony to pay for the sofas in their office. Hey, I am not cynical! It’s just the facts.

“I’m also not complaining. I’m speaking for all of us who have made peace with it, because we’re nice people who just want to make music. But should we make peace with it? And how do we change it?”

Marten previously said that most of the musicians she knows with a top-ten album are on Universal Credit, but how did we get to this point?

Read also: From Ferraris to foreclosures: the hidden cost of living crisis hitting Britain's wealthy

Brighton, City of Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, UK. Brighton plays host on the annual music festival The Great Escape. This 4 day festival featuring established and up & coming acts performing over multiple venues.
Lily Fontaine of English Teacher said she has needed to sofa surf. Picture: Alamy

Why are successful musicians losing money?

Bands and artists traditionally make their money through music sales and touring, but both of these avenues are being hit hard.

Touring

The cost-of-living crisis has been a factor in making touring a tougher financial entity for artists, who have come up against rising petrol, catering, and crew prices, while ticket costs and demand have not kept pace.

David Martin, chief executive officer of the Featured Artists Coalition, told the Guardian: “Artists are seeing [playing] live as a loss leader now.

“That’s if they can even afford to make it work in the first place.”

Lily Fontaine, with Mercury Award-winning band English Teacher, has sold out an 800-capacity venue but echoed Marten in stating that money is tight.

“The reality is that it’s normal for all of these achievements to coexist alongside being on Universal Credit, living at home or sofa surfing,” she said as part of the same article.

“The majority of artists are struggling to be able to afford to actually play shows,” singer Kate Nash said upon starting Only Fans account Butts for Tour Buses to pay for her live sets.

The Limelight in Crewe is among the venues to have closed
The Limelight in Crewe is among the venues to have closed. Picture: Alamy

Venues closing

In 2023, two venues closed every week in the UK, with smaller venues, often starting points for up and coming bands to gain exposure, particularly hit. A more recent study found that a further 350 grassroots music venues are at immediate risk of closure.

The government has stepped in to call on the live music industry to introduce a voluntary ticket levy on stadiums and arenas to protect the grassroots music sector.

A £1 ticket levy was added to some Oasis Live ‘25 shows as well as other stadium performances this summer.

Even so, Joff Oddie, whose band Wolf Alice will play twice at The O2 this December, told Parliament in May that the levy will need imposing strictly for it to be effective in stopping ticket companies from avoiding paying it.

Streaming

The controversy around streaming is the relatively little cut that artists make from revenue.

How Spotify, for example, pays out varies from country to country and there are also complexities arising with artists earning less from songs that are featured on promoted playlists.

There are further nuances too, with less money coming in from those on a Spotify free plan.

Eddie Anders, who has had more than 20 million streams on Spotify, said he can receive around £15,000 a year, but only after careful and strategic decision making.

Apple Music pays $0.01 per play while Spotify says it will pay $0.0033 per play - the latter therefore requiring $303,000 streams for an artist to make £1,000.

But, of course, not all of that will go just to the artist.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Lily Allen attends The Serpentine Summer Party 2025 celebrating this year's Serpentine Pavilion designed by Marina Tabassum at Serpentine South gallery on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Voting with her feet: Lily Allen has said that she can now earn more on OnlyFans. Picture: Getty

Lily Allen said that, like Nash, she has been forced down the OnlyFans route. “Imagine being [an] artist and having nearly eight million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1,000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” she tweeted. Spotify said, in a 2021 report, that more than 130 artists earned $5m or more and the $7bn it paid out that year contributed to 25 per cent of the music industry’s revenue.

In 2024, this figure rose to $10bn. A statement read: “Our $10 billion payout is the largest in music industry history — more than any single retailer has ever paid in a year, and over 10x the contribution of the largest record store at the height of the CD era.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC

Bonnie Blue reveals what would make her give up controversial sex stunts as she admits living a 'selfish' life

The Metropolitan Police will deploy officers from other regions to form a “significant policing presence” in London as several protests are planned.

Met says it has the 'resources and processes' to deal with 'any eventuality' as numerous protests planned

Exclusive
Bonnie Blue appeared to defend Andrew Tate in an interview with LBC.

Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'

Umair Iqbal preyed on youngsters over a ten-year period while tutoring his victims in maths and to learn the Quran

Private teacher jailed for sex assaults targeting young muslim girls he tutored

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California

Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

Gina Carano played Rebel ranger Cara Dune in two series of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Mandalorian actress Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney over firing - and thanks Elon Musk for funding it

Premier League captains will not wear rainbow armbands this season.

Rainbow armbands to be ditched after Premier League ends partnership with Stonewall

This combination picture shows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift

Harvey Willgoose CCTV

Harrowing CCTV shows final moments of teenager Harvey Willgoose - before he was stabbed to death with hunting knife

Jeremy Clarkson, Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson warns of ‘catastrophic’ harvest that should be 'worry for anyone who eats food'

Azaria Green, called her son a "sweet, funny boy with a cheeky smile", in a tribute.

Pictured: Boy, 4, killed by bus after walking out of hospital

SOMERSET - JUNE 23: Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Arctic Monkeys start rumours of new album for 2025

How Chelsea could line up next season

How Chelsea could line-up next season: Alejandro Garnacho 'set to join'

Concerns were raised over the deadly spirit, known as "chacha," after three members of a family of four were among those who died after consuming the drink

Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said police are "always striving to be transparent"

Police 'always striving to be transparent' over suspects' backgrounds

Conor O’Rourke with mum Lucy. He was diagnosed with vein of galen malformation during an appointment for an unrelated condition

World-first surgery saves toddler after doctor's comment about his head size led to brain condition diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke about transfers during a press conference

Arne Slot responds to speculation linking Liverpool with big-money move for Newcastle's Alexander Isak
Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, takes part in a phone-in on LBC Radio, at the Global Studios in central London.

Closing front counters would be ‘my last choice’ police chief tells LBC, after Met slashes London’s by half
Mark Gibson is accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law, who he was in a relationship with

British man 'was in relationship with daughter-in-law' he allegedly tried to drown in Florida swimming pool
British singer Alison Moyet (pictured at Latitude Festival) was on holiday in France and documented the blaze on social media

Alison Moyet says she is 'away' from French wildfire after being caught in blaze

Footage of two rare tiger cubs with their mother Yuki at Knowsley Safari

Watch: Rare Amur tiger cubs born at UK safari park for first time in nearly 30 years

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia.

Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’
Police made multiple arrests and seized dozens of e-bikes in a huge crackdown in Birmingham.

'Accident waiting to happen': Police seize dozens of illegal e-bikes in Birmingham crackdown
The boat Mr Lowe mistook for migrants in fact crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for motor neurone disease.

'Authorities alerted!' Charity rowing crew mistaken for ‘illegal migrants’ by Rupert Lowe

Joel Verite, 27, was on his lunch break when he rushed to the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance and came face-to-face with evil killer Axel Rudakubana.

'Hero' of Southport stabbings attacked pregnant partner in front of baby, court hears

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Husband of Brit missing in Greece hits out at police as he reveals he was 'laughed at' while begging for help in search

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News