Viewers transported back to the world of Oz as first trailer for Wicked: For Good is released

5 June 2025, 08:17

Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre
Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming sequel to smash-hit musical Wicked has been released, transporting fans back to the world of Oz.

Wicked: For Good will see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return as the iconic Good Witch of the North and Wicked Witch of the West.

This brand-new trailer focuses on the fallout of the first film, simply called Wicked, showing off new characters, songs and dance numbers.

Read more: Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer

It concludes with Elphaba saying the iconic line, “I’m off to see the Wizard” before climbing atop her broom and flying into the distance.

Director Jon M Chu said: "Our heart was broken when Glinda can't make the choice that we want her to so badly at the end of movie one, and it feels empowering for Elphaba to fly away from society.

"In movie two, we get to see the consequences of those choices.

“The temperature is up."

Alongside Ervio and Grande, Wicked: For Good will star Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.

The film is due to be released on 21 November.

