Will Smith surprises Summertime Ball crowd with son Jaden in heartwarming Father's Day performance

Will Smith shocked those in attendance when he brought out his son and 'Icon' singer. Picture: Shutterstock

By Frankie Elliott

Will Smith celebrated Father's Day by inviting his son Jaden to perform with him at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The global superstar took to the Wembley stage on Sunday with DJ Jazzy Jeff to bring all the 90s nostalgia to the UK's biggest summer party.

The iconic duo performed hits like 'Miami', 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' and, of course, the legendary 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' in front of 80,000 fans - who sang every lyric back to them word for word.

But the American actor shocked those in attendance when he brought out his son and 'Icon' singer.

The Karate Kid legend literally jumped onto the stage as Will asked, "Can you get up?" before offering his son his hand.

Once he'd hoisted Jaden on the stage, Will addressed the crowd, saying: "This is my son, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith."

The Karate Kid legend literally jumped onto the stage as Will asked, "Can you get up?" before offering his son his hand. Picture: Shutterstock

Giving his son a huge hug, he said: "It's only 'cause it's Father's Day. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there!"

Jaden then stood on the side stage and bopped along to his dad's hit 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

Fans also saw spellbinding performances from the likes of Jade, Zara Larsson and Lola Young.

JLS were the Ball's surprise act and performed a setlist comprised of four songs - ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Beat Again’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, and ‘Everybody In Love’.

After finishing runners up in the X Factor back in 2008, the group went on to sell millions of records in the UK and even more worldwide until they disbanded in 2013.

They reformed in 2020 and embarked on their Beat Again tour and released brand new music.