Wynne Evans scrapped from GoCompare ads after Strictly scandal

By Alice Padgett

Wynne Evans, 53, has been 'axed' from the GoCompare adverts after reported inappropriate sexual remarks made during Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The Welsh singer was appearing as moustached Gio Compare since 2009 in the insurance company's singing adverts.

This comes as Evans was removed from the Strictly Live tour days after a reports he was heard using the term "spit roast" to co-star Jamie Borthwick while posing for a photo with other cast members behind the scenes of the live tour.

"The whole ordeal has been a real headache for GoCompare.

"It’s been a tough decision for them because Wynne is undeniably a major part of their branding," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2025 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones. Picture: Getty

"It’s also been tricky to even have him in the current ads, so it’s best not to have him filming for the next ones," they added.

Evans was also suspended from BBC Radio Wales after allegations of inappropriate language.

In a statement in January, Evans said: "I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

"Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me."

Wynne Evans performs during Castle Howard Proms 2022 at Castle Howard on August 20, 2022 in York, England. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend he apologised for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark made during the tour launch on January 16.

It is understood that he was given a warning over the remarks about Janette Manrara by tour producers.

Evans said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

"We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour."

Evans had been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional dancer Katya Jones last year.