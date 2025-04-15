X factor star dies aged 34 following 'long illness'

By Alice Padgett

Former X factor star Danny Dearden has died aged 34, his music manager has confirmed.

Danny Dearden, who appeared on the talent show in 2014, has passed away after a "long illness".

"Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy," wrote his music manager Denise Beighton on social media.

Ms Beighton shared pictures of Dearden laughing and singing - one image showed the star and X Factor judge Simon Cowell.

The Mancunian singer was mentored by Mel B and guest judge Emma Bunton while In the Judges House stage of the show.

"That was a killer song, killer vocals and a slam-dunk of a performance!", Mel B said at the time.

Dearden didn't make it through to the live shows - but he dazzled the former Spice Girl with his rendition of If You Love Me by Brownstone.

Music management agency Upside UK issued a statement on Facebook reading: "We are heartbroken to announce the sad loss of our dear friend and artist Danny Dearden, who passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness.

"Danny was one of the most talented, hardworking people we have worked with and has made a big mark on the industry amassing more than 30 million streams and collaborating with huge dance names such as Michael Calfan and Dario G.

"RIP [rest in peace] Danny."

The agency posted a video of Dearden singing his track Sleeping With The Moon.

He says on the track: "If you have ever lost someone in your life, this one is for you."

Danny Dearden died aged 34 after a 'long illness'. Picture: Facebook

He went up against Paul Akister, Andrea Faustini, Jake Quickenden, Jordan Morris and Jack Walton in the boys category,

The 11th series of X Factor was won by Ben Haenow.

Fleur East finished in second place.