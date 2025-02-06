Exclusive

X Factor star opens up about mental health struggles - and why he won't release more music

6 February 2025, 13:51 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 14:12

Josh Cuthbert
Josh Cuthbert. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

X Factor star Josh Cuthbert has opened up about dealing with mental health struggles while in the limelight - and why he refuses to return to the music industry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Josh Cuthbert, 31, rose to fame as part of boyband Union J during 2012's X Factor.

However, having starred in the West End from the age of 13, he's no stranger to the spotlight and the challenges that come with it.

"I've had a really long mental health journey," Josh told LBC. "I think I suffered with my mental health when I was younger without even realising, before I even knew what mental health was really.

"And then I've been in the entertainment industry since I was 13."

The Samaritans ambassador is now urging men to open up and be honest about their mental health as part of Time to Talk Day.

He said he struggled to discuss his mental health due to "lad culture" - making it particularly difficult to face when Union J broke up.

"We put things down or we turn things into banter as opposed to actually having a deep, meaningful and vulnerable chat," Josh said.

"There aren't as many role models [for men]. So that's why I think it's even more important in friendship groups for us as men to really open up and be able to create a safe space for people to be vulnerable with feelings."

Union J
Union J. Picture: Alamy

Sharing his experience in the public eye, he said: "I was in the West End when I was a young lad...so I'm sure that had an impact on my mental health from a young age.

"But I think it was the moment that I went on X Factor with Union J and everything started to go really well, and we were in the limelight and we had attention and we had the huge pressure of having to perform and be the best... it's a world that you can't really prepare for.

"I think that my mental health suffered hugely as a result of that.

"I was 19 in the first X Factor audition, and then I was 20 when the live shows were on. And then I experienced most of my adult life in the public eye, which was really quite challenging because there's no notebook that you get on how to deal with things."

However, the 31-year-old faced his biggest challenge after the band came to an end, saying he felt ok to begin with before it really hit him hard.

"I sort of thought, I'm not that bad. I don't feel that bad. I can kind of get on with my life again and explore other opportunities.

"But then a couple of years after, it hit me really hard, and that's when I went through this incredibly challenging period."

Josh and his wife Chloe
Josh and his wife Chloe. Picture: Getty

He explained: "I grew up always wanting to be a singer, and I grew up always wanting to be in a boyband. That was a dream of mine my whole life.

"But I think the reality of the dream was a real letdown."

Despite being in a band with three others, the singer-turned-influencer said he felt "extremely lonely and vulnerable" at times.

"I do miss the singing," Josh said. "I do miss being on stage. That's the place where I feel most happiest in my life.

"When I'm on stage performing, that is the place that I just feel at one and at ease with myself."

However, Josh said he would struggle to put himself out there again as he still felt "mentally scarred".

"I don't know if I'm strong enough to do it again," he said.

Josh has since moved on to becoming an influencer in recent years, sharing fashion and fitness tips with his 448,000 Instagram followers.

He said he doesn't feel the need to put on a happy facade for his followers and instead remains as candid as possible to inspire others to open up about their mental health.

"Just living life is challenging and everyone has their insecurities and challenges that they go through," he said.

"I try to be really honest with my feelings. There was a time, I think it started in 2019 and went on until 2022, where I genuinely didn't want to be here anymore.

"I genuinely thought that I would be happier if I wasn't alive. That was the brutal reality of it. And I felt that so many times.

"I think because I'm a man... I don't know many other men that speak about it, and quite often in male friendship groups we don't have those chats.

"That's where I really suffered, because I was almost feeling these feelings and I was extremely depressed, extremely insecure, extremely low and suicidal at times that I would try and speak to people, but their reaction would be, 'Oh, come on, mate, what have you got to be down about? You've got a great life, you've got this.'"

When the singer realised how much his personal struggles were impacting his wife, and creating an "uncomfortable environment" at home, he turned to Samaritans.

"I was in such a dark headspace that I literally didn't see any light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "I thought, this is not fair on Chloe. I have to talk. I have to vent my feelings to someone else. I have to reach out to someone.

"I have to speak to someone that doesn't know me, that isn't going to tell me the things I want to hear."

He said it was such a "simple thing" but just knowing he wasn't on his own made all the difference.

"They're there to listen, they're there to chat, and they're there to make you feel less alone," he said. "And actually, that's exactly what they did for me.

"It's a really powerful thing that you can do that we're so lucky to have access to."

Josh is running the London Marathon for Samaritans again for every year in his 30s
Josh is running the London Marathon for Samaritans again for every year in his 30s. Picture: Instagram/Josh Cuthbert

The star now works with Samaritans to build awareness around mental health.

He is running the London Marathon every year in his 30s to help raise money for them.

"It's a really brilliant charity," he said. "I'm very honoured to be a part of their ambassadorship."

Sharing advice for those suffering with their mental health, he said: "Take comfort in the fact that you're not alone.

"There's a lot of people that are in the same position as you and that's a really powerful thing. You can almost feel this kind of sense of community of people that are going through similar things to you.

"Speak to someone you trust... just talking to that one person, it will be one of the hardest things, especially if you've not spoken about your mental health issues before.

"If you can just speak to that one person you trust, the moment you do that, your walls just get let down completely and you let someone else in. You let someone else help and you just immediately feel less alone.

"Another major thing is don't compare yourself to other people. We're all on this crazy world. We're all doing different paths. We're all having different journeys to end up to where we're getting. There is no right or wrong way."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers.

Zelensky warns any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be a 'win for Russia'

