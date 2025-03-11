YouTube star Alysha Burney dead at 24 during birthday holiday to Mexico

11 March 2025, 07:26

YouTube star Alysha Burney found dead at 24 after 'being laced' while on birthday holiday to Mexico
YouTube star Alysha Burney found dead at 24 after 'being laced' while on birthday holiday to Mexico. Picture: Instagram / alyshaburney_

By Danielle de Wolfe

YouTube creator Alysha Burney has been found dead one day before her 25th birthday amid allegations she had her drink 'laced' during a holiday to Mexico.

The YouTube creator, who has more than 1.2 million followers on the platform and over 2 million followers on TikTok, was best known for her Bad Girls Club parody videos.

It's believed she made the trip to South America to celebrate her 25th birthday.

However, it's claimed she died after suffering an asthma attack while asleep in her hotel, according to her brother, Charles Burney.

"She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman," her brother told the Media following the tragic news.

Her brother told one news outlet that his sister categorically did "not do drugs" and described his sibling as a "self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans."

Her brother was the first person to publicly confirm the tragic news, taking to Instagram on Monday to dismiss widespread speculation surrounding her death.

"I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time," he wrote on Instagram.

"It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing," he continued.

"There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed."

Speaking with Fox4 he added: "My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations."

"Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back," he insisted of his sister.

"She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Digital Media Production and was working towards her graduate degree."

Her passing triggered an outpouring of support from fellow influencers.

Describing the star, she revealed her friend was "the most genuine, sweet, beautiful and humble human' she had 'ever come across."

"I’m so happy I was able to embrace you & tell you how much I loved and missed you, seeing you over Christmas break," she captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

"Life is unexpected. Rest beautifully Alysha, you’ll be missed so much."

