Zak Starkey sacked from The Who after on-stage row, but says he was told to pretend he quit

Zak Starkey has also previously played with Oasis, Lightning Seeds and Johnny Marr. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Zak Starkey has been sacked from his role as drummer of The Who, marking the second time he has reportedly left the group in a month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His removal from the band was announced by guitarist Pete Townshend, 80, who told fans via Instagram on Sunday that the 'time has come for a change".

Starkey, who had been expected to take part in the iconic British rock group's farewell tour in August and September, responded by saying he would "never have quit" and had experienced "weeks of mayhem".

Writing on an Instagram post, the 59-year-old said: "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit to follow my other musical endeavours," he wrote.

"Not true. I love The Who and would never have quit and let down so many amazing people who stood up for me through all this madness."

In April, it was reported the band had axed Starkey, who joined the lineup in 1996, after a row had erupted on stage during their Teenage Cancer Trust shows in March. Picture: Getty

In April, it was reported the band had axed Starkey, who joined the lineup in 1996, after a row had erupted on stage during their Teenage Cancer Trust shows in March.

It was suggested frontman Roger Daltrey had been "frustrated" with the drumming during some songs on their setlist.

The legendary singer supposedly stopped singing during Can You See the Real Me and told the drummer, who is the son of The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, he couldn't hear properly.

He also complained that he couldn't sing to "that f***ing racket".

But three days later, the band put out a statement titled "News Flash! Who Backs Zak", which said the drummer was "not being asked to step down from The Who".

Townshend used this statement to explain that he and Daltry wanted Starkey to "tighten up his latest evolved drumming style" for their "non-orchestral line-up".

Read more: Lulu opens up about going into therapy as she says completing new memoir felt 'intense'

Read more: London park festivals will go ahead despite legal challenge by local residents

His removal from the band was announced by guitarist Pete Townshend, 80, who told fans via Instagram on Sunday that the 'time has come for a change". Picture: Instagram

He also said the drummer had "made a few mistakes" at recent gigs, but had apologised and "readily agreed" to the requests.

"There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily," the guitarist said.

Starkey reposted Townshend's statement shortly afterwards, with the message: "V grateful to be a part of the Who family Thanks Roger and Pete xx".

But on Sunday, Townshend confirmed Starkey's sacking by saying: "After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change.

"A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best."

Starkey also drums for supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos - along with fellow musicians Shaun Ryder and Bez from Happy Mondays, and Andy Bell of Ride and Oasis.

He has also previously played with Oasis, Lightning Seeds and Johnny Marr.