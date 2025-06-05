'It was part of my childhood': One Direction star Zayn Malik 'beyond elated' over free school meals announcement

5 June 2025, 09:02 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 09:13

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
One Direction star Zayn Malik has praised the free school meals announcement. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

One Direction star Zayn Malik has said he is "beyond elated" over the UK government's new free school meals announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals from September 2026, the government has confirmed.

The Bradford-born singer said he "understands this issue first-hand" as it was part of his own childhood.

He shared a statement to his social media in which he said it was "common sense that all children in a country claiming to be first world deserve to be fed so they can thrive in school and in the betterment of their situation."

The 32-year-old added here are not many things in life that "hold this level of importance for the future and our children."

He has spoken previously campaigned on the issue and said he has "personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity".

One Direction were one of the best-selling boy bands of all time
Formed on Z Factor, One Direction were one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Picture: Getty

'Basic human right'

His full statement on Instagram reads: "I cannot tell you how happy I am to hear that free school meals are going to be brought back for all children on Universal Credit.

"I understand this issue first-hand, as it was a part of my own childhood.

"I'm beyond elated to think I have had a small part in bringing awareness to this.

"To me, it is common sense that all children in a country claiming to be first world deserve to be fed so they can thrive in school and in the betterment of their situation.

"It's a basic human right.

"Thank you to everyone else that has brought awareness and worked hard to make this change.

"There are not many things in life that hold this level of importance for the future and our children.

"Today is a good day."

Zayn Malik leaves following the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction
Zayn Malik leaves following the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction. Picture: Getty

Back in 2022, as an ambassador for the Food Foundation Mr Malik wrote to then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling on him to “give all children living in poverty” free school meals during the cost of living crisis.

In an open letter, he said: "800,000 children in England miss out on a Free School Meal even though they are living in poverty.

"These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from the school canteens because they are so hungry but can’t afford to buy lunch. They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health.

"I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on Free School Meals.

"I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity.

"My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

Zayn Performs At O2 Academy In Leeds
Zayn Performs At O2 Academy In Leeds. Picture: Getty

Mr Malik's former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne tragically died in Argentina last year.

The 31-year-old fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires sending shock waves throug the entertainment world.

Mr Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to Liam during the first show of his solo tour in Leeds.

He ended his first showdisplaying his name on screen behind the stage - and the words "love you bro".

He also attended his funeral held in Buckinghamshire in November alongside his three former band members - Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

Funeral For Singer Liam Payne, Former Member Of One Direction
Funeral For Singer Liam Payne, Former Member Of One Direction. Picture: Getty

