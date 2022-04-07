Pickles blasted after calling Grenfell victims 'nameless' and not knowing how many died

7 April 2022, 18:09 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 18:13

Eric Pickles has been accused of disrespecting the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire
Eric Pickles has been accused of disrespecting the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former cabinet minister Eric Pickles has sparked a furious backlash from the families of Grenfell victims after he got the number of people who died in the fire wrong and described them as 'nameless'.

Lord Pickles appeared today before the inquiry into the west London tower block blaze, which killed 72 people on June 14 2017.

He told the inquiry that 96 people died in the fire, and described the victims, all of whom have been identified, as "nameless".

Lord Pickles served as secretary of state at the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) between May 12 2010 and May 11 2015. He was also chairman of the Conservative Party from 2009 to 2010.

Lord Pickles made the mistake at the end of his evidence while answering if there was anything he would have done differently.

He told the inquiry: "My answer, one I obviously prepared because I had watched you doing this and I realised I was going to be asked - is entirely different from the one I am going to give."

He referred to the coroner's recommendations following the 2006 Lakanal House fire in Camberwell which killed six people and injured 20 more.

The first report from the Grenfell Inquiry found that lessons from the Lakanal House fire had not been learned by the time of the Grenfell disaster eight years later.

Lord Pickles said: "What I was going to say is maybe I should have put in the letter the simple sentence 'and I accept the coroner's recommendations' - would that have changed things?", he said.

"And your diligence, and your choice of examples, has made me come to the view, I don't think it would have made any difference whatsoever I think.

"There was a kind of mindset that existed in parts of the department that just simply ignored what was happening, made a view about what we were and came to it."

He said that the inquiry should "never lose sight" that "this isn't about deregulation". Instead, he said it was about the "nameless" victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

"It comes down to Michelle (Udoaka who died in the Lakanal blaze) and to the nameless 96 people who were killed in the Grenfell fire.

"It's them who we should think about when we're arguing the toss.

"Ultimately, as I've said earlier, the dead deserve the dignity of being remembered by name and the dead deserve the dignity of a solution.

"And I am sure you will come to that."

His comments sparked fury from the group representing victims' families, who called for him to be removed from Government and the Lords.

Grenfell United said: "Eric Pickles’ disrespect at the Inquiry has left us speechless. How dare he refer to our loved ones we lost that night as ‘the 96 nameless’. 72 people died in Grenfell and none of them were nameless. 

“His utter disregard for what happened and to those no longer with us is horrifying, given that he had the ability as Minister of Housing to reform building safety. 

“It was Eric Pickles’ responsibility to implement the Lakanal House Fire recommendations issued to Government, which specifically referenced dangerous cladding and the urgent need to review building regulations. 

“Instead, he pushed the recommendations back to 2017 and by the time Grenfell Tower was alight, the guidance had not changed. 

“Had he done his job, our experience on the 14th June might have been very different. Yet today, he told the Inquiry that he wouldn’t have done anything differently."

Seventy-two victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have been named and accounted for.

Earlier on Thursday, the second and final day of his evidence, Lord Pickles also appeared to become frustrated with how much of his time the inquiry was taking up.

He told lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC: "By all means sir, feel free to ask me as many questions as you like, but could I respectfully remind you that you did promise that we would be away this morning and I have changed my schedules to fit this in.

"I do have an extremely busy day. But this is more important than anything, but I would urge you to use your time wisely."

At the end of his evidence in the afternoon Lord Pickles thanked the inquiry for the "professional and courteous" way he was treated.

Grenfell inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick thanked him for his time, adding: "I am sorry that it interfered with your arrangements for today, but there were things that we needed to ask you."

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC's Andrew Pierce criticism of Rishi Sunak's wife over her non-dom status is "completely legitimate".

Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police

Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch

Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

Breaking
The UN's General Assembly has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

meghan

Meghan Markle animal welfare patronage ends as Duchess continues to cut ties with UK

Koci Selamaj, 36, has pleaded guilty to murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa's sister brands murderer 'coward' as he refuses to face family in court

mural

Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit

'Jealous' teen who prepared 'murder kit' and torture 'to-do list' for victim jailed

Parents across England and Scotland have been warned to be on the alert for signs of hepatitis

Parents warned to be alert to hepatitis signs after cases in England and Scotland

Jason Mills killed his girlfriend in 2001, and absconded from HMP Leyhill on Wednesday

Manhunt launched after murderer who killed girlfriend escaped from open prison

Lorry drivers are facing 12-hour waits because of P&O

'Worst queues I’ve ever seen': Lorry drivers face 12-hour waits and '30 mile jam' at Dover

Damilola in hospital with her mum after she fell critically ill

Mum kisses daughter goodbye in London hospital after she dies eating 'cannabis sweets'

amess

'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey

Nathaniel Glover is pictured at his trial in the murder of John Jolly, 55, in Manhattan Supreme Court

Kidd Creole found guilty of manslaughter after homophobic attack on homeless man

horse

Remote workers who enter Grand National office sweepstakes could be breaking the law

Boris Johnson says the Government's energy strategy is about "tackling some of the mistakes of the past"

Govt's energy strategy ensures the UK is never again 'blackmailed by Putin', says Boris

Trump Michigan

Bid for Trump to be fined 10,000 dollars a day for failing to turn over evidence
Supreme Court Nomination Biden

Jackson confirmed as first black female high court justice

Russia Ukraine War Human Rights Council

UN ousts Russia from Human Rights Council

Congress Marijuana Legalization

US Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status and enact oil ban
Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO

Atrocity reports spur Nato states to boost arms supplies

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan's top court rules Imran Khan acted illegally over confidence vote
Virus Outbreak Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid

Abortion-Michigan

US governor asks court to recognise abortion rights

Virus Outbreak China Food Woes

Shanghai residents 'running out of food' under lockdown

Supreme Court Nomination

US Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

