Erik ten Hag sacked as Manchester United manager

Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman was informed on Monday morning and leaves Old Trafford after two and a half years in charge with his final game proving to be the Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy - who was his deputy - will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

That result left the club 14th in the table, seven points off the Champions League qualification places, after just three league wins from nine games and only four in 14 in all competitions.

Ruud van Nistelrooy - who was his deputy - will take charge of the team as interim head coach. Picture: Getty

The club statement reads: "Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

"Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

Speculation over Ten Hag's future had regained intensity in recent weeks after the 54-year-old Dutchman remained in the role at the end of last season.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe kept faith with Ten Hag after United beat Manchester City to lift the FA Cup in May, but after only four wins from nine league games the club has taken decisive action.

United indicated it was a unanimous and collective decision, albeit a difficult one to take, the PA news agency understands.

The club had wanted to give Ten Hag the chance to work within a new sporting structure set up over the summer, but results and performances have forced their hand.

It is understood the club's hierarchy had not seen enough progress in Ten Hag's side to believe they were on the right path to challenge again for the Premier League title.

Erik Ten Hag during the Rivals between Manchester United and Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

