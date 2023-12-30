Arrests made after clashes between Eritrea protests and police in Camberwell

30 December 2023, 19:23

Police have arrested protesters at an Eritrean demonstration in London after social media footage of attendees wielding sticks in Camberwell
Police have arrested protesters at an Eritrean demonstration in London after social media footage of attendees wielding sticks in Camberwell. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Police have arrested protesters at an Eritrean demonstration in London after social media footage of attendees wielding sticks in Camberwell

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Social media footage of the incident in Camberwell appeared to show protesters wielding sticks clashing with Met Police officers, bringing traffic to a standstill.

There is still a heavy police presence on the scene in Camberwell Road, where a demonstration saw approximately 50 people gathering outside a private venue before violence broke out.

Read More: Dozens arrested in Serbia as more protests against election results planned

There is still a heavy police presence on the scene in Camberwell Road, where a demonstration saw approximately 50 people gathering outside a private venue before violence broke out.
There is still a heavy police presence on the scene in Camberwell Road, where a demonstration saw approximately 50 people gathering outside a private venue before violence broke out. Picture: Alamy

The clashes are said to have taken place near The Lighthouse Theatre.

Additional officers were called in to provide back-up, Scotland Yard said.

A dispersal order has been put in place in the area until 7am tomorrow, giving police the power to exclude a person from the area.

A police spokesperson confirmed that arrests have been made, but was not able to say how many.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

Times Square New Years

No specific threats anticipated as Times Square prepares to host New Year party

The British actor, well known for his role in The Full Monty as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, died "suddenly" on Saturday.

Oscar-nominated actor and Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

Christ the Redeemer with Pele shirt

Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated with Brazil shirt as tribute to Pele

Audio & Radio Industry Awards Night

Bob Mortimer 'fears he may never run again' after years of health issues

Netherlands Climate Protest

Extinction Rebellion activists block highway around Amsterdam

Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills 14 people in Russian border city of Belgorod

Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Russian border city of Belgorod

Russia vows to retaliate after accusing Ukraine of launching missile and drone attacks

Streets of Venice

Venice to limit size of tourist groups to 25 people from June

Serbia Election Protest

Thousands accuse Serbia’s ruling populists of election fraud at Belgrade rally

Belgorod

Moscow accuses Ukraine of shelling Russian border city after aerial assault

All Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled.

New Year train hell: Eurostar travellers 'in tears' as thousands stranded from tunnel flooding and Disney trips 'ruined'

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘destroys 32 drones’ after aerial assault on Ukraine kills 39 civilians

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Chris Marriott (inset)

Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder following death of 'Good Samaritan' in Sheffield car ram attack

Sanderstead Road, south Croydon

Two men killed and three injured after blaze rips through house in Croydon

Jogging and gardening clubs will be recommended to get people back to work

Bosses to recommend jogging and gardening clubs in bid to get long-term sick back to work

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tupac Shakur

Jail call recording ‘shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case’

Remember the famous faces we lost in 2023

From Tina Turner to Matthew Perry: Remembering the famous people we lost in 2023

All Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled.

Travel chaos as thousands of passengers hit by Eurostar and Southeastern cancellations due to tunnel flooding
Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security

Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns players to be 'careful' on social media after £1m raid on Jack Grealish's home
Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

British warship arrives in Guyana as tensions rise over border dispute

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Chris Marriott (inset)

Man charged with murder after 'Good Samaritan' father killed in Sheffield car ram attack

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump ‘may give evidence’ at trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

More French police officers are being deployed on New Year's Eve amid fears of a terror attack

New Year's Eve terrorism fears in France amid Israel-Hamas war, as 90,000 police officers on duty
New York New Years

Air in Times Square filled with coloured paper in New Year’s Eve confetti test

Liz Truss

Liz Truss supporters given honours in resignation list, as Labour slams awards as 'slap in the face'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit