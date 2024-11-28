Breaking News

Escaped former soldier Daniel Khalife found guilty of spying for Iran

28 November 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 28 November 2024, 11:45

Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife approached MI6 'wanting to become a double agent’
Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife approached MI6 'wanting to become a double agent’. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A jury has found former soldier Daniel Khalife, who escaped from prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery van, guilty of spying for Iran.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Appearing at Woolwich Crown Court, the 23-year-old former soldier was cleared of a separate charge of carrying out a bomb hoax.

Khalife was found to have collated and passed on classified documents, military communications and information about soldiers to Iranian authorities over a period of more than two years.

The jury's decision followed 23 hours of deliberation, with Khalife convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act.

The former soldier pleaded guilty to escaping from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023 part way through his trial.

Khalife sparked a manhunt in September last year after escaping from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand, strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry in a bid to escape.

During the trial, Khalife told the court how he had wanted to "prove himself" to British intelligence by becoming a double-agent, working with an Iranian "handler".

However, his own lawyer described how the escapee carried out a "hapless and slapstick" spying mission that resembled a "Scooby Doo sketch".

FILE - This is an undated file photo provided by the Metropolitan Police of Daniel Abed Khalife. A former soldier who allegedly snuck out of a London prison by strapping himself under a food delivery truck. (Metropolitan Police via AP, File)
FILE - This is an undated file photo provided by the Metropolitan Police of Daniel Abed Khalife. A former soldier who allegedly snuck out of a London prison by strapping himself under a food delivery truck. (Metropolitan Police via AP, File). Picture: Alamy

The former British soldier was accused of passing secret information to Iran after fleeing his barracks, alongside leaving a “dodgy” device on his desk which fellow soldiers thought was "a makeshift bomb", the court previously heard.

Appearing in court to hear the jury's verdict, Khalife wore a blue shirt and pale trousers, calmly replacing his glasses as the verdicts were read out. His face showed no emotion.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, who presided over the case, thanked jurors for their work.

Read more: Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears

Read more: CCTV footage shows ex-soldier Daniel Khalife change clothes in McDonald's after 'prison escape'

The court heard how the bomb disposal unit confirmed the silver coloured gas canisters held together with green tape were not dangerous after setting up a 100-metre cordon around the device.

The former soldier allegedly fled the barracks after realising he would face criminal charges over allegations he passed classified information to Iran's intelligence service.

Prosecutors say Khalife prepared the hoax to delay the search for him but he was ultimately found and arrested on January 26 in the town of Stone, not far from his barracks, the court heard.

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth

The court was shown CCTV footage of Khalife's escape from HMP Wandsworth during the trial, after he was held on spying charges.

Following the verdict, Bethan David, Head of the Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “As a serving soldier of the British Army Daniel Khalife was employed and entrusted to uphold and protect the national security of this country. But, for purposes of his own, Daniel Khalife, used his employment to undermine national security. 

“He surreptitiously sought out and obtained copies of secret and sensitive information which he knew were protected and passed these on to individuals he believed to be acting on behalf of the Iranian state. The sharing of the information could have exposed military personnel to serious harm, or a risk to life, and prejudiced the safety and security of the United Kingdom.

“The prosecution was able to use mobile phone evidence, notes written by Khalife himself and CCTV footage to piece together and demonstrate that Khalife had gathered and shared much of this classified information, accepted hundreds of pounds for his efforts and even travelled to Turkey as part of his unlawful conduct. 

“It is against the law to collate and share secret and sensitive information for a purpose against the interests of the United Kingdom.

"Such hostile and illegal activities jeopardise the national security of the United Kingdom, and the CPS will always seek to prosecute anyone that carries out counter state threats.”

This story is being updated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle

A First TransPennine Express train enters Manchester Piccadilly Rail Station as a Cross Country and Arriva train depart.

Relief for tens of thousands of rail passengers as 28,000 fare evasion prosecutions declared null and void

Israel has fired on people "suspected of breaching" its ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israeli military fires at 'suspects' in south Lebanon 'violating ceasefire agreement'

Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies

Deadly landslides bury 40 homes in eastern Uganda

Ulez charge

Cancer patients slapped with Ulez fines struggling with refunds despite Sadiq Khan promise

Rescuers use heavy machine to clear mud from a road following a landslide that hit several vehicles and killed multiple people in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra

Rains trigger deadly landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island

A police car outside the Ramsey house in January 1997

Police deny sitting on evidence as Netflix doc examines JonBenet Ramsey killing

Net migration has fallen by 20%.

UK Net migration falls 20 per cent from record high to 728,000, latest ONS figures show

The Home Office has hired two Havilland Dash 8 aircraft to patrol the Channel

Planes with radars, sensors and high-tech cameras to patrol the Channel 24/7 to spot small boat migrants

Five people have been rushed to hospital after two large fires broke out in London this morning.

Five rushed to hospital as 100 firefighters battle blaze at north London restaurant

An Su-34 bomber of the Russian air force drops bombs on Ukrainian positions

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure

Ed Davey targets Christmas number one with song celebrating young carers

Ed Davey targets Christmas number one spot with charity single celebrating young carers

Candace Owens smiles and flashes a peace symbol

Conservative US influencer Candace Owens barred from New Zealand

Exclusive
Sales of hybrid petrol and diesel cars could extend beyond 2030 - as ministers look to delay electric vehicle rules

Sales of hybrid petrol and diesel cars could extend beyond 2030 in blow to Labour's manifesto pledge

Senior Constable Kristian White arrives at the New South Wales Supreme Court, in Sydney

Australian police officer who Tasered 95-year-old woman guilty of manslaughter

Angela Rayner meets to the pope

Angela Rayner meets pope in first international visit since appointing advisor to 'boost profile'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Zuckerberg wearing tech glasses

Meta chief Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos

Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos
A biological weapons engineer was taken out by a Reaper because he couldn’t be handed over to Syria or taken to Britain

RAF drone killed Isis biological weapons engineer after human rights laws 'make arrest impossible'
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Police car crashes into New Zealand PM’s limousine, but no-one hurt

Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving for a screening of new Discovery+ reality series Meet the Rees-Moggs.

'Rather different from The Kardashians': First trailer released for 'Meet the Rees-Moggs' reality TV show
Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine's energy and water supplies, as residents urged to seek shelter
LBC's Henry Riley went to the Netherlands to find out more about assisted dying

Why are women in their twenties opting for assisted dying in the Netherlands? LBC went to find out
Commuters in the rain walking past Tower Bridge London England UK

Rogue companies that flout visa rules to exploit cheap foreign workers to be punished under new rules
Firefighters at the scenes of the fires in Holloway and West Hampstead

Two big fires break out in north London with firefighters rescuing residents as they battle to put out the flames
The first new asthma treatment has been hailed as a 'game-changer'

'Game-changer' for asthma sufferers as first new attack treatment for 50 years developed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News