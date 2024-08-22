Escaped prisoner planned to detonate bomb inside Blackpool bank after watching Netflix series

Alan Murphy. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Henry Moore

An escaped prisoner who planned to blow up a Blackpool HSBC bank after watching a Netflix documentary has been jailed for 15 years.

Alan Murphy, 62, who was found with a nail bomb, two imitation firearms and a knife, planned to attack the bank after watching documentary Dirty Money: Cartel Bank.

The documentary suggests alleged connections between the banking chain and the funding of terrorism in Mexico.

Murphy was jailed for 15 years at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday and given an extended license period of five years as Judge Neil Flewitt KC declared him a danger to the public.

Judge Flewitt said Murphy was "unlawfully at large" in November 2020, after absconding from prison, and was living in a camper van next to a soup kitchen in Blackpool.

Upon a police visit, it emerged Murphy had given them a false name. He was then questioned if he was in possession of a firearm.

Judge Flewitt said: "It was then you told them you had a gun and an improvised explosive device in your rucksack."

HSBC bank in Covent Garden, London. Picture: Alamy

A search revealed the explosive, which Joe Allman, prosecuting, described as a nail bomb, as well as a homemade shotgun and a kitchen knife.

The judge said: "At that point, you made the comment to one of the police officers that you were going to blow up a bank you had seen on a TV show."

Appearing via videolink, Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of a knife in a public place and having in his possession an explosive substance with intent to cause serious injury to property.

The court heard he intended his actions to "come to the attention of the media and be widely reported, causing widespread fear, damage to the reputation of HSBC bank and lead to a change in the policy of the bank".

Sentencing him, Judge Flewitt said: "I have no doubt your plan, if carried out, would have put at risk the life of anyone who happened to be in or passing the car park when it exploded."

The documentary that inspired Murphy appeared on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Tom Snape, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Alan Murphy is a dangerous man who planned to carry out a terrifying bomb attack on a bank and its staff.

“It is fortunate officers attended that day and then acted swiftly to prevent Murphy carrying out his plan, which could have had devastating consequences.

“I hope this conviction and sentence provides some reassurance that this man has now been brought to justice.

“We will continue to work closely with the police to do all we can to ensure the safety of our communities.”