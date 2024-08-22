Escaped prisoner planned to detonate bomb inside Blackpool bank after watching Netflix series

22 August 2024, 23:32 | Updated: 22 August 2024, 23:33

Alan Murphy
Alan Murphy. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Henry Moore

An escaped prisoner who planned to blow up a Blackpool HSBC bank after watching a Netflix documentary has been jailed for 15 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alan Murphy, 62, who was found with a nail bomb, two imitation firearms and a knife, planned to attack the bank after watching documentary Dirty Money: Cartel Bank.

The documentary suggests alleged connections between the banking chain and the funding of terrorism in Mexico.

Murphy was jailed for 15 years at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday and given an extended license period of five years as Judge Neil Flewitt KC declared him a danger to the public.

Read more: Murder suspect in Bradford fire is ex-partner of woman visiting mum and three children killed in blaze

Judge Flewitt said Murphy was "unlawfully at large" in November 2020, after absconding from prison, and was living in a camper van next to a soup kitchen in Blackpool.

Upon a police visit, it emerged Murphy had given them a false name. He was then questioned if he was in possession of a firearm.

Judge Flewitt said: "It was then you told them you had a gun and an improvised explosive device in your rucksack."

HSBC bank in Covent Garden, London.
HSBC bank in Covent Garden, London. Picture: Alamy

A search revealed the explosive, which Joe Allman, prosecuting, described as a nail bomb, as well as a homemade shotgun and a kitchen knife.

The judge said: "At that point, you made the comment to one of the police officers that you were going to blow up a bank you had seen on a TV show."

Appearing via videolink, Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of a knife in a public place and having in his possession an explosive substance with intent to cause serious injury to property.

The court heard he intended his actions to "come to the attention of the media and be widely reported, causing widespread fear, damage to the reputation of HSBC bank and lead to a change in the policy of the bank".

Sentencing him, Judge Flewitt said: "I have no doubt your plan, if carried out, would have put at risk the life of anyone who happened to be in or passing the car park when it exploded."

The documentary that inspired Murphy appeared on Netflix.
The documentary that inspired Murphy appeared on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Tom Snape, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Alan Murphy is a dangerous man who planned to carry out a terrifying bomb attack on a bank and its staff.

“It is fortunate officers attended that day and then acted swiftly to prevent Murphy carrying out his plan, which could have had devastating consequences.

“I hope this conviction and sentence provides some reassurance that this man has now been brought to justice.

“We will continue to work closely with the police to do all we can to ensure the safety of our communities.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen of 148th separate artillery brigade of the Air Assault Forces fire towards Russian positions by a M777 howitzer at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine

US sending 125 million dollars in new military aid to Ukraine, officials say

HMP Fosse Way is Britain's newest prison

Three charged with murder after death of man in Britain’s newest prison

A Cruise robotaxi

GM-owned Cruise partnering with Uber to offer driverless rides in US

Venezuela Election

Venezuela’s Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s claims he won presidential election

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Murder suspect in Bradford fire is ex-partner of woman visiting mum and three children killed in blaze

A fake watermelon, used to disguise a shipment of methamphetamines, is shown after a bust by US Customs and Border Protection

Fake watermelons stuffed with drugs seized at US-Mexico border

Police officers in Lahore

Attackers armed with guns and rocket launchers kill at least 11 police officers in Pakistan ambush

Trash collectors rappel down Corcovado Mountain to remove garbage dumped on the slope of the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro climbers clean site of Christ the Redeemer statue

Kiernan Hughes-Mason playing for Welling United in 2013

Ex-footballer Kiernan Hughes-Mason violently assaulted former partner's two-year-old daughter

Andrew Tate gestures outside the Bucharest Tribunal after being placed under house arrest, in Bucharest, Romania

Andrew Tate placed under house arrest in Romania as new allegations emerge

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

Trump visits US border as Democrats accuse him of sabotaging progress

War with Russia is inevitable if the UK fails to regrow its “empty” stockpiles of lethal weapons following its donations to Ukraine

Britain must restock lethal weapons to prevent war with Russia becoming 'inevitable', says former head of Army

The Premier League logo

Liverpool fans fall for ticket scams more than any other club - where does your team rank?

Exclusive
Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German Ambassador, Miguel Berger, speaking on LBC

Tories 'discussed freedom of movement for under-30s with the EU', German ambassador says

This photo provided by Pfizer shows a packaging for the company’s updated Covid vaccine

FDA approves updated Covid vaccines as summer wave continues across US

A person holds a 2,492-carat diamond which was found in Botswana

Botswana uncovers huge 2,492-carat diamond that could be one of the biggest ever

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jermaine Jenas

'There's two sides to every story': Jermaine Jenas breaks silence after being fired from Match of the Day
Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Police ready for final day of protests at DNC after night of no arrests

Forensic officers near a property in Barnard Road in Gorton, Manchester.

Manchester triple stabbing suspect sectioned, as one woman dead and two other victims seriously injured
In this photograph made available by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian Police officers search a bank of the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija, Serbia

Baby among migrants who drowned crossing river from Serbia to Bosnia

Taliban fighters celebrate the third anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban publish vice laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces in public

The year 6 teacher at Trinity St Mary’s school in Chelmsford, Essex, claimed she was unfairly dismissed over the incident

Primary school teacher sacked for gross misconduct after calling class 'chattering monkeys'
Andrew Tate (front) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024

Andrew Tate placed under house arrest after court appearance amid new charges involving minors
The assault took place at Manchester Airport

Three police officers hurt after being assaulted at Manchester Airport, as three people arrested and one tasered
A rescue team work at a site of a small aircraft crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand (Chachoengsao Public Relations Department/AP)

Plane crashes into swamp in Thailand with all nine on board believed dead

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris will accept Democrats nomination on final night of DNC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit