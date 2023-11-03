Boy dies and another child taken to hospital after car ploughs into Essex schoolchildren, as 'drink driver' arrested

A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A boy has died and another child has been airlifted to hospital after a car ploughed into them while they were on their way to school in Essex.

The shocking crash took place on Stock Road in the village of Stock, outside Billericay, at about 8.20 on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a car hitting two children.

The driver, 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Billericay High School, where the children are pupils, told parents of the crash later on Friday.

"I am writing to regrettably inform you that two of our students were involved in a road traffic accident this morning," the headteacher told parents in a letter.

"Sadly, one of the students passed away and the other student has been airlifted to hospital. The families of the students are being supported by a specialist police liaison team.

"We have informed staff and students through assemblies and are working with Essex County Council to look at the layers of support required during this time."

The headteacher added that he would share more information when available.

"We understand this is a very difficult time for our students", he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved."

The road was closed on Friday between School Lane and Honeypot Lane while police investigated.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, from Essex Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is quite clearly an incredibly tragic incident which will be felt by many people across the area, not least the families of the two young victims.

"Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously, and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online.

"I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward to speak to us and would urge anyone who has information and not yet spoken to us to please come forward."

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or has any information to get in touch with them. They can call police on 101 citing crime incident 218 of November 3.