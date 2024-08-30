Exclusive

'It’s known as an analogy’: Esther McVey doubles down on 'repugnant' tweet likening smoking ban to Holocaust

'It’s an analogy’: Esther McVey doubles down as she refuses to delete 'repugnant' tweet likening smoking ban to Holocaust. Picture: alamy / LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Conservative MP Esther McVey has refused to delete a tweet branded "repugnant" by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, in which likens the Labour Government's smoking ban to the Holocaust.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast following widespread criticism of the post, Ms McVey insisted “I won’t be removing this tweet” before doubling down on her comments.

The MP for Tatton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share Martin Niemoller's 1946 poem "First They Came".

The poem includes the lines: "Then they came for the Jews. And I did not speak out."

However, the former minister ended her version with a twist, writing: "Pertinent words re Starmer's smoking ban."

In response, the Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned the Tory MP for her choice of words, and dubbed her social media stunt as "repugnant" and "breathtakingly thoughtless".

"It’s known as an analogy," the 'Minister for Common Sense' told Nick Ferrari.

"No offence was intended, but what I want people to wake up to - and I want people to take this very, very seriously - is this socialist government."

Esther McVey defends herself after comparing smoking ban to the Holocaust

“This is a very very powerful parable, and if I can’t talk about a powerful parable about removing freedoms, I think we need to be very very careful about freedom of speech,” she told Nick.

“People need to start waking up,” she said, adding that Labour are “removing freedoms one by one”.

She also accused the government of blatant "cronyism” as part of the chat.

In a statement following the tweet, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: "The use of Martin Niemoller's poem about the horrors of the Nazis to describe a potential smoking ban is an ill-considered and repugnant action.

"We would strongly encourage the MP for Tatton to delete her tweet and apologise for this breathtakingly thoughtless comparison."

First they came for the Communists⁰And I did not speak out

Because I was not a communist

Then they came for the Jews⁰And I did not speak out⁰Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me⁰And there was no one left⁰To speak out for me



Pertinent words re Starmer’s smoking ban — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) August 29, 2024

Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded to Ms McVey with: "No, I do not think the postwar confessional of Martin Niemoller about the silent complicity of the German intelligentsia and clergy in the Nazi rise to power is pertinent to a Smoking Bill that was in your manifesto and ours to tackle one of the biggest killers."

He added: "Get a grip."

Rabbi David Mason, executive director of the Jewish Council for Racial Equality, said: "Tasteless. Utterly tasteless. How can you not see that?"

Israeli writer Hen Mazzig also responded to Ms McVey's post, writing: "A member of the British parliament equates a ban on smoking to a genocide of Jews.

If this were just a random tweet, I would make fun of it and move on. But this person is a national policymaker, and can't tell the difference between a public health policy and the largest, most industrialized genocide in history."

He added: "Smoking can kill you. Being Jewish shouldn't have to."

Read more: Labour vow to improve children's teeth with 100,000 urgent dentist appointments, as number of tooth extractions grows

Read more: Is supervised toothbrushing really the right idea, Sir Keir? Surely this is the job of the parent, not the state

Despite significant online criticism, Ms McVey returned to the social media platform to discuss her analogy.

She said: "Nobody is suggesting that banning smoking outside pubs can be equated with what happened to the Jews at the hands of the Nazis. It is ridiculous for anyone to even suggest that was what I was doing.

"I am pretty sure everyone understands the point I was making and knows that no offence was ever intended and that no equivalence was being suggested."

She then stated she would "not be bullied" into removing the social media post by people "who are deliberately twisting the meaning of my words and finding offence when they know none was intended".

A slew of MPs and influential Britons spoke out against the anti-smoking proposal. Picture: Alamy

According to leaked Whitehall papers, seen by The Sun newspaper, ministers could extend the indoor smoking ban to beer gardens, university and hospital campuses, sports grounds, children's play areas and small parks.

A slew of MPs and influential Britons spoke out against the anti-smoking proposal on Thursday.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told BBC Breakfast: "The question is, are they (Labour) getting the balance right?"

He had earlier said: "I think we'd have to look at the details. I mean, we've got to be careful in going over the top, but of course, there's a case for making sure we can encourage people to stop smoking."

Conservative shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "We want to protect our children from taking up smoking and vaping. Our Smoke-Free Generation legislation was designed to do that.

"Stopping adults from smoking in the open air, however, was not part of our plans. Labour is putting our hospitality sector at risk in the process."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage smoking outside the Westminster Arms pub in Westminster following a potential outdoor smoking ban. Picture: Alamy

The previous Conservative government had suggested a cigarettes ban for anybody turning 15 this year, or younger. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he will swear off pubs altogether if the rule is brought in, speaking to the press while smoking a cigarette outside a Westminister pub.

Mr Farage lit up a Benson and Hedges outside the Westminster Arms, near the Houses of Parliament, and hailed smokers the "heroes of the nation in terms of the amount of taxation they pay".

Sir Keir Starmer earlier told reporters the loss of lives because of smoking are "preventable" and that his ministers would "take decisions" on an outdoor cigarettes ban.