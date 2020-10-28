Ethnic minorities and young people more likely to be made unemployed post-furlough

28 October 2020, 06:10 | Updated: 28 October 2020, 07:08

File photo: A Job Centre Plus in London
File photo: A Job Centre Plus in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Ethnic minority workers and young people are more likely to be made unemployed post-furlough, financial experts have said.

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities have been worst hit by the winding down of the Government's job retention scheme, research published on Wednesday by the Resolution Foundation think tank shows.

About 22% of BAME workers who had been supported by the subsidies were unemployed in September, a figure only matched by those who were previously in insecure work.

Read more: Staffordshire becomes latest area to be put under Tier 2 restrictions

Read more: UK records a further 367 coronavirus deaths in biggest daily rise since May

The proportion was also particularly high for 18-24 year-olds, standing at 19%, and for hospitality workers, at 15%.

This despite the figure for the general population being 9%, according to the Resolution Foundation. Its research is based on a survey of more than 6,000 adults.

The report also said that while more than a half of furloughed people had returned to work, a third were still furloughed either fully or partially last month.

And that only 43% of those who had lost their jobs since March had found new work by September, a figure that falls to 33% for young people and 36% in the hospitality and leisure industries.

Kathleen Henehan, a researcher at the think-tank, said: "The first eight months of the Covid crisis have been marked by an almighty economic shock and unprecedented support that has cushioned the impact in terms of people's livelihoods.

"But the true nature of Britain's jobs crisis is starting to reveal itself. Around one-in-five young people, and over one-in-five BAME workers, have fallen straight from furloughing into unemployment.

"Worryingly, fewer than half of those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic have been able to find work since. This suggests that even if the public health crisis recedes in a few months' time, Britain's jobs crisis will be with us for far longer."

The scheme to prevent massive job losses during the coronavirus crisis initially saw the Treasury support up to 80% of a worker's wages if they were placed on furlough.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

But Chancellor Rishi Sunak began winding it down from September and is replacing it with a less generous job support scheme which starts next month.

The Treasury defended its response, highlighting the Kickstart scheme to create subsidised jobs for young people and work to increase apprenticeships.

A spokeswoman said: "We're doing everything we can to ensure our coronavirus support reaches those who need it the most, across all backgrounds.

"Our wage support schemes, loans and other measures have helped protect millions of jobs across the country through this crisis."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish leaders condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoon of President Erdogan
Melania Trump

Melania Trump criticises Biden and Democrats in first solo campaign stop
Qatar apologised after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways

Qatar issues apology after examinations of women passengers

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in West Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace

Family of police shooting victim were seeking help for mental health crisis
Election 2020 Biden

Biden vows his unity can ‘save country’ as Trump hits Midwest
The Metropolitan Police have been told there is "much need for improvement" after a watchdog found black men were stopped and searched because they "fist bumped"

Black men stopped and searched over 'fist bump', watchdog says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Marcus Rashford has praised local communities pulling together for his free school meals campaign

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican
Labour Shadow Equalities Minister responds to 'worrying' stop-and-search figures

Stop-and-search figures are 'worrying', says Labour Shadow Equalities Minister
James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap

James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap
Caller says working from home 'will put a strain on relationships'

Working from home 'will put a strain on relationships,' says caller
James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again

James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again
Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London