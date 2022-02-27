Breaking News

EU bans Russian aircraft and 'Kremlin's media machine' amid attack on Ukraine

27 February 2022

The EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced a strengthening of sanctions against the Kremlin, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced a strengthening of sanctions against the Kremlin, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Sophie Barnett

The European Commission has announced a strengthening of sanctions against the Kremlin, including a full ban of Russian aircraft over the EU and the state-owned Russia Today.

In a statement on Sunday, the European Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen said "they won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory" of the EU.

That includes the private jets of oligarchs.

"First, we are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft," Ms von der Leyen said.

"They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.

"Including the private jets of oligarchs."

Read more: Putin puts Russia's nuclear force on alert despite Ukraine agreeing to talks

Read more: Liz Truss backs Brits who want to fight Russia in Ukraine's 'international legion'

Secondly, they will ban the "Kremlin's media machine" in the EU.

"The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war," she announced.

"We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe."

The 27-nation bloc will also fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine - financing the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack for the first time.

Ms von der Leyen also announced new sanctions against Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko, who she described as the "other aggressor in this war" for supporting Russia's widespread military campaign.

"We will hit Lukashenko's regime with a new package of sanctions," she said.

This story is being updated.

