EU Chief Negotiator Fears Brexit Will "Poison" EU Elections

Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt. Picture: PA

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt blasted UK politicians for going on holiday following the extension to article 50.

Addressing the European Parliament Mr Verhofstadt said that the Conservative and Labour parties seemed to be trying to run down the clock on Brexit.

He told the European Parliament: "The proof of this was that the first thing that after last week’s decision was to go on holidays."

"I never thought I would I say this in this parliament but maybe the only thing that can save us is Nigel Farage," said Verhofstadt implying that The Brexit Party would put pressure on the Tories and Labour to come to a Commons majority.

Referring to the delay to the extension to article 50, he said: "I fear that it will continue the uncertainty. I fear that it will prolong the indecision. And I fear most of all that it will import the Brexit mess into the European Union.

"And moreover that it will poison the upcoming European election."

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has said that his new Brexit party would "sweep the board" in a general election if cross-party Brexit negotiations between the government and Labour agree to a customs union.

Mr Farage said that if a customs union would be agreed the "betrayal will be so complete and utter."