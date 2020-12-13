Breaking News

PM and EU chief say Brexit trade talks should 'go the extra mile' and continue

13 December 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 13 December 2020, 13:11

The Prime Minister and Ursula von der Leyen spoke today
The Prime Minister and Ursula von der Leyen spoke today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have agreed that Brexit trade talks should be extended yet again.

Ms von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnson had agreed to "go the extra mile" and continue negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal following a call at 11am today.

The prime minister convened his cabinet after their call at 11am had concluded to update them on the latest progress made.

In a joint statement they agreed to "go the extra mile" in an effort to find a solution after almost a year of negotiations.

The statement said: "We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics.

Read more: Follow the latest Brexit developments live

"Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.

"And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."

No further deadline for the conclusion of the talks was mentioned.

After the announcement Mr Johnson said: "As things stand and this was basically what Ursula and I agreed, I am afraid we are still very far apart on some key things.

"But where there is life there is hope, we are going to keep talking to see what we can do. The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks, I think people would expect us to go the extra mile.

"I repeated my offer, which is if it is necessary to talk to other capitals then I am very happy to do that.

"The Commission is very determined to keep the negotiations on the way that they have been done between us and the Commission. That’s fine."

Labour said in a statement: “The Conservatives promised the British people that they had an oven-ready deal and that they would get Brexit done. The Government needs to deliver on that promise, get us the deal and allow us to move on as a country.”

The announcement came amid reports of supermarkets being told to stockpile certain goods.

A supermarket industry source told the Sunday Times: "There was a conversation a week ago when ministers said prepare for No Deal. This weekend the message is that it's No Deal.

"Supermarkets and ministers are hugely worried about panic-buying. They saw what happened over Covid when people started hoarding toilet rolls and know how quickly it can go wrong.

"That will be nothing compared to what will happen. Meat supplies will be fine and fruit comes from South America but there are likely to be shortages of vegetables for three months."

The British Retail Consortium has warned that supermarkets and their shoppers would be hit with a £3.1 billion annual "tariff bombshell" without a deal, with 85% of foods imported from the EU expected to face tariffs exceeding 5%.

In another development today, Boris Johnson gave the green light to a £4billion operation to protect Britain’s supply chain and fishing waters, taking direct control of Britain's No Deal preparations.

Mr Johnson will reportedly lead a new 'super-committee' alongside the existing No Deal preparation group chaired by Michael Gove.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Abbot told LBC he believes Britain “is a country of immense capability”.

No deal Brexit will be 'EU's fault,' UK trade advisor Tony Abbott tells LBC
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany tightens coronavirus lockdown over Christmas

Afghanistan

Three killed in bomb and gun attacks in Kabul

Sudan Ethiopia

Sudan’s premier visits Ethiopia as number of Tigray refugees tops 50,000
A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm

Bahrain approves Chinese Covid vaccine for use

Virus Outbreak Japan

Japan and South Korea set new daily Covid-19 records

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'
David Lammy lists government failures one year on from election

David Lammy lists government failures one year on from election
David Lammy livid following Boris Johnson's no-deal Brexit confession

David Lammy livid following Boris Johnson's no-deal Brexit confession
Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing

Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing
Brexit voter fears no-deal, suggests solution to level playing field stalemate

Brexit voter fears no-deal, offers solution to level playing field stalemate
'Both sides must move' to strike Brexit deal, warns Select Committee chair

'Both sides must move' to strike Brexit deal, warns Select Committee chair

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London