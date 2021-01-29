Breaking News

EU introduces controls on vaccine exports to Northern Ireland amid supply row

File photo: The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is prepared to be administered to a patient in Belfast. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The EU has moved to prevent Northern Ireland from being used as a back door to funnel coronavirus vaccine from the bloc into the rest of the UK.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster branded the EU's triggering of Article 16 of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol to stop unfettered flow of inoculations from the EU into the region an "incredible act of hostility".

Ms Foster spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove about the issue on Friday evening, and called for a "robust response" from the UK Government.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told the EU the UK is "carefully considering" its next steps.

The protocol, with is part of the Brexit withdrawal deal, normally allows for free movement of goods from the EU into Northern Ireland.

I’ve spoken with the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and @michaelgove this evening. The Government must now take robust action including using Article 16 to advance Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/ugemDdll9z — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) January 29, 2021

Under the terms of the protocol, goods should be able to move freely between the EU and Northern Ireland as the region remains in the single market for goods and still operates under EU customs rules.

There is currently a grace period of a year on checks on medicines moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under the post-Brexit arrangements.

The Irish premier Micheal Martin is in discussions with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to express his concerns, according to an Irish government spokesperson.

The move, which came amid a deepening row with AstraZeneca over its supply contract with the EU, was part of a wider bid to control exports of vaccines from the bloc.

The move to activate Article 16 will frustrate any effort to use Northern Ireland as a back door to bring vaccines into Great Britain.

Mrs Foster said: "By triggering Article 16 in this manner, the European Union has once again shown it is prepared to use Northern Ireland when it suits their interests but in the most despicable manner - over the provision of a vaccine which is designed to save lives.

"At the first opportunity, the EU has placed a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland over the supply chain of the coronavirus vaccine."

The regulation means Northern Ireland will be considered an export territory for the purposes of vaccine sent from the EU/the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland's vaccines arrive from the rest of the UK at present so those will be unaffected.

The DUP leader added: "With the European Union using Article 16 in such an aggressive and most shameful way, it is now time for our Government to step up.

"I will be urging the Prime Minister to act and use robust measures including Article 16 to advance the interests of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom."

The DUP has previously pressed the British Government to invoke the Article 16 mechanism because of disruption to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster spoke to his counterpart on the UK-EU joint committee on Friday, No 10 said.

Invoking Article 16 is disproportionate and a grave error in judgment by the European Commission.



We face a common threat. Our response should be characterised by our common values - cooperation & solidarity.



We're engaging with both governments & the EU to find a way forward. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 29, 2021

In a statement, a spokesman said: "CDL Michael Gove just spoke to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to express the UK's concern over a lack of notification from the EU about its actions in relation to the NI protocol.

"CDL said the UK would now be carefully considering next steps."

The European Commission said: "Exports of goods from Northern Ireland to other parts of the United Kingdom cannot be restricted by Union law unless this is strictly required by international obligations of the Union.

"Therefore, movements of goods covered by this regulation between the Union and Northern Ireland should be treated as exports.

"Whilst quantitative restrictions on exports are prohibited between the Union and Northern Ireland, in accordance with Article 5 (5) of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, this is justified as a safeguard measure pursuant to Article 16 of that Protocol in order to avert serious societal difficulties due to a lack of supply threatening to disturb the orderly implementation of the vaccination campaigns in the member states."

Commenting on the decision, Louise Haigh, Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, said: “This move is deeply destabilising and undermines the huge efforts being made to make the Protocol work.

We have just authorised the @AstraZeneca vaccine on the EU market following a positive assessment by @EMA_News



I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed. We will keep on doing all we can to secure vaccines for Europeans, our neighbours & partners worldwide — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 29, 2021

“Unilateral actions like this do nothing to aid the stability in Northern Ireland which the Protocol was designed to preserve.

“The European Union must remember the Protocol depends on joint working and they share a responsibility to uphold that. They must think again, and revoke this action.”

The Oxford-developed jab was authorised for use in adults throughout the European Union on Friday, making it the third vaccine to be given the green light following ones made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Following the news, EC President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: "We have just authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine on the EU market following a positive assessment by @EMA_News.

"I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed. We will keep on doing all we can to secure vaccines for Europeans, our neighbours & partners worldwide."

The EMA licensed the jab for use in over-18s, though concerns were raised earlier in the week that insufficient data exists to prove its efficacy in older people.

Europe's vaccine regulator said in a statement: "EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age.

"This is the third Covid-19 vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorisation."