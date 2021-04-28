Breaking News

European Parliament votes to approve Brexit trade deal

By Will Taylor

The European Parliament has voted to approve the Brexit deal with the UK.

The deal, which governs how the UK and EU will deal with each other, has already been applied provisionally since January 1, but it needed approval of MEPs before it can be ratified.

MEPs overwhelmingly approved the deal in a vote announced on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would not hesitate to take action if the UK breached the terms of the agreement.

