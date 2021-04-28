Breaking News

European Parliament votes to approve Brexit trade deal

28 April 2021, 08:07 | Updated: 28 April 2021, 08:12

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

The European Parliament has voted to approve the Brexit deal with the UK.

The deal, which governs how the UK and EU will deal with each other, has already been applied provisionally since January 1, but it needed approval of MEPs before it can be ratified.

MEPs overwhelmingly approved the deal in a vote announced on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would not hesitate to take action if the UK breached the terms of the agreement.

More to follow

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman grieves

Indian coronavirus death toll crosses 200,000 threshold amid devastating surge
The USS Firebolt

US navy fires warning shots in Persian Gulf encounter with Iranian vessels
Holidays across Europe could be allowed using Covid passports from June

Spain to see holidaymakers return 'by June,' country's tourism minister says
Funeral pyres can be seen of the patients who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus

India's Covid-19 death toll passes 200,000 but true scale likely to be far higher
A woman reading a Kindle

Publisher pulls Philip Roth biography and cuts ties with author Bailey
A single Covid jab could cut transmission by up to a half

Single Covid jab 'cuts transmission by up to half', new PHE study suggests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son
Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again
James came to a revelation after discussing the issue

James O'Brien's revelation after PM accused of 'bodies piled high' comments
Nick Ferrari challenged the Work and Pensions Secretary

'Would you spend £5,900 on an armchair?' - Nick Ferrari grills Government Minister
The comments come after a series of accusations against the PM

'Is Boris Johnson on the ropes?' - Nick Ferrari asks former Downing Street insider

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London