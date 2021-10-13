Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain

13 October 2021, 00:24 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 00:29

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The EU will later outline a range of proposals to resolve the political stand-off over Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol, with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic promising the measures will be "far-reaching" and address issues relating to the movement of food and medicines across the Irish Sea.

The EU will offer to remove up to 50 per cent of customs checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland, according to The Telegraph, and more than half the checks on meat and plants entering Northern Ireland could be ditched.

The paper reports the removal of checks will be in return for "having more data to do proper market surveillance".

Read more: Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog

Read more: Lord Frost accuses EU of 'using' NI to 'reverse' Brexit in bitter attack

Mr Sefcovic has also pledged to offer more of a voice for politicians and civic society in Northern Ireland on how the contentious trading arrangements operate.

However, while the measures could help reduce everyday friction on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, they are unlikely to satisfy a UK Government demand over the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

UK Brexit negotiator Lord Frost made it clear on Tuesday that the removal of the ECJ's oversight function in relation to the protocol was a red line for the Government.

Under the terms of the deal struck by the UK and EU in 2019, the ECJ would be the final arbitrator in any future trade dispute between the two parties on the operation of the protocol.

The UK now wants to remove that provision and replace it with an independent arbitration process.

Read more: Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role

Watch: Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

However Mr Sefcovic has insisted that the EU will not budge on the ECJ issue, and pointed out that Northern Ireland would be unable to retain single market access - a key provision of the protocol - if the arrangement was not subject to oversight by European judges.

It is anticipated that the EU proposals, along with a wish list of reforms outlined by the Government in July, will form the basis of a new round of negotiations between Brussels and London in the coming weeks.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to sidestep the major obstacle in the Brexit divorce talks - the Irish land border.

It achieved that by shifting regulatory and customs checks and processes to the Irish Sea.

Read more: Matt Hancock given UN role less than four months after Covid breach scandal

Watch: Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

The arrangements have created new economic barriers on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

This has caused disruption to many businesses in Northern Ireland and also created a major political headache for the Government, as unionists are furious at what they perceive as a weakening of the Union.

However, other businesses have benefited from the terms of the protocol, which provides Northern Ireland traders unique unfettered access to sell within the UK internal market and EU single market.

One way the EU could potentially reduce red tape on the movement of agri-food goods between GB and NI would be to sanction a system that only applied checks to shipments at risk of onward movement into the Irish Republic.

Under such a system, a trusted trade scheme could allow retailers to declare that the final destination for goods being shipped from Great Britain was Northern Ireland.

Read more: Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

Read more: 'Why not say sorry?': Minister refuses to apologise for Covid failures eight times

Mr Sefcovic has already signalled that the EU is willing to change legislation to ensure no disruption of medical supplies into Northern Ireland.

Under the original terms of the protocol, the region was to fall within the EU regulatory zone for medicines from 2022 - a move that would have restricted the ability to import products from Great Britain.

But Mr Sefcovic has indicated that movement on ECJ oversight of the protocol should not be expected when he outlines the proposals later on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual event in Dublin last week, he said: "If we are talking about the constructive solutions to the practical problems, I think that doing away with the European Court of Justice is not one of them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating

James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, confused Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid at a reception in Parliament.

Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role

London Fire Brigade said they had taken 18 calls about the blaze

Woman and child taken to hospital after tower block fire in London

Ships are being diverted away from Felixstowe because of a build-up of cargo as a result of the HGV driver shortage which has seen the army driving fuel lorries

Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog

Transport for London have redesigned the tube map to commemorate Black History Month

TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month

Matt Hancock after completing the London Marathon earlier this month

Matt Hancock given UN role less than four months after Covid breach scandal

Queues have continued across London and the South-East.

Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue

Lord Frost said the Northern Ireland Protocol is 'the biggest source of mistrust' between the UK and EU

Lord Frost accuses EU of 'using' NI to 'reverse' Brexit in bitter attack

Eleven EU nations have joined forces against Boris Johnson's government amid the ongoing fishing row

France and 10 other EU nations join forces against UK amid Brexit fishing feud

Brits have been stocking up on their Christmas puddings.

Worried Brits stock up on Christmas puddings amid festive shortage fears

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

London's New Year's fireworks display cancelled again due to Covid

Boris Johnson speaks at a Downing Street coronavirus press conference

Covid failure: The key points as damning report claims thousands of deaths were avoidable

The Rashford memorial was defaced in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Marcus Rashford memorial: CCTV released as detectives hunt vandal

The Chancellor heralded the economic figures

Job vacancies hit record high in UK amid Brexit and Covid staff shortages

The train crashed through buffers at Enfield station

Enfield Town: Two injured after train crashes through buffers at London station

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was born in June

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet 'to be christened in US rather than UK'
Police want two men to come forward

Cops hunting killer offer £20k reward for details on 'violent' homophobic park murder
Boris Johnson is set to back a bailout of firms worth hundreds of millions of pounds

Gas price crisis: PM 'to spend hundreds of millions saving thousands of jobs' in bailout
MPs have concluded that a number of failings, including a 'chaotic' test and trace system and delays to lockdowns, resulted in more deaths

Govt's 'catastrophic' Covid response biggest public health failure in history - report
Emergency services are at the scene (stock image)

Man injured and police receiving medical attention after chemical incident in Sheffield
Labour has called on the Government to act with 'urgency' to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers, which has affected supply of many goods including petrol

Labour calls on Govt to act with 'urgency' to save Christmas amid supply chain crisis
Pen Farthing had staff and animals from his charity Nowzad evacuated from Afghanistan

Pen Farthing talks of 'total relief' as charity staff are flown into UK
Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi have urged parents to get their children vaccinated as school absences soar

Schoolchildren urged to get vaccinated as one in 15 catch Covid in a week
Superman comes out as bisexual in DC's latest comic book.

Superman comes out as bisexual in DC's new comic book series

Penelope Jackson is on trial at Bristol Crown Court, accused of murdering her husband David Jackson.

Murder accused woman told 999 husband was 'bleeding to death with any luck' after stabbing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report
Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police