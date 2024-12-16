EU suing UK for violating post-Brexit deal, despite Starmer's efforts to 'reset' relations

16 December 2024, 18:34

Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in October.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in October. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The European Commission is suing the UK for violating the post-Brexit deal, citing freedom of movement failures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European Commission is taking the UK to court, claiming it has failed to comply with EU law on freedom of movement following Brexit.

The commission has referred the UK to the Court of Justice at the European Union, despite Keir Starmer's best efforts to reset UK-EU relations.

Under the post-Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, EU citizens already living in Britain and their families are allowed to remain to live and work, and Britons on the continent are afforded the same rights.

But the commission is now suing the UK over "several shortcomings" in how Britain has handled freedom of movement since it officially left the bloc in 2020.

"After carefully assessing the replies of the United Kingdom, the commission maintains that several elements of the grievances remain unaddressed, including on the rights of workers and the rights of extended family members," the European Commission said in a statement.

It added: "The commission, therefore, decided to refer the United Kingdom to the Court of Justice of the European Union."

James O'Brien deconstructs the PM's challenge in trying to secure a post-Brexit trade deal

The legal action comes as a blow to Sir Keir's Government, as a reset in relations with the UK's nearest neighbours is among the Prime Minister's priorities.

Starmer has been focusing on rebuilding relations with the EU during his first six months in office, claiming he wants to 'turn the corner on Brexit,' and put Britain's relationship with the EU on 'stable, positive footing.'

But Sir Keir's reluctance to budge on freedom of movement might upset his hopes of greater co-operation with the Union.

The PM previously met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks and promised to offer "pragmatic, sensible leadership" in a reset of relations.

Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), needed to be fully implemented.

Sir Keir's official spokesman would not comment on the court referral.

"I can't comment on legal proceedings, which also relate to issues from when the UK was an EU member state and during the transition period under the previous government," he told reporters.

Read more: EU to demand access to UK fishing waters as Starmer seeks to reset Brexit relationship

Read more: David Lammy meets with EU counterparts in bid to 'reset' relations following Brexit

Starmer met the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa at 10 Downing Street on Thursday.
Starmer met the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa at 10 Downing Street on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

"But as you know, since coming into Government, we've been focused on resetting our relationship with the EU to make Brexit work for the British people."

The spokesman had earlier on Monday guided journalists away from reports of a so-called "surrender squad" set up to row back on Brexit commitments.

The Government was committed to remaining outside the single market or customs union, No 10 said.

Downing Street acknowledged there was a team dealing with EU-UK relations, with the spokesman adding: "There is a group of people who were working in the Foreign Office who have been moved to the Cabinet Office to secure the best possible deal for the UK in relation to the EU."

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, warned the Government about the implications of the EU's legal action and urged them to defend against it.

She said: "The EU's enthusiasm to continue to take proceedings against us in the ECJ should be a warning to Keir Starmer as he tries to edge us back under its jurisdiction in more areas and extend mobility rights for EU citizens.

"I hope the Government will strongly defend this claim.

"Labour will surrender our sovereignty and instead of focusing on securing growth through a competitive domestic economy and global trade, they want to tie our hands up in the EU.

"At a time when (the) Government should be making savings, it's outrageous that they are blowing taxpayers' cash recruiting to new roles designed to facilitate closer integration with the EU."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet in family Christmas card

Rescue workers clear an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities

France rushes help to Mayotte where hundreds died in Cyclone Chido

Emergency vehicles outside the school

Three dead in shooting at US school

Steve Bruce

Woman arrested for child neglect over death of four-month-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, to set up February election

The police cordon in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley.

£20,000 reward offered for information relating to fatal shooting of ‘loved’ Hertfordshire man

McCracken was off-duty when the alleged offences occurred.

Police officer accused of raping woman multiple times at his flat after night out

Emergency vehicles parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin after the shooting

Three dead in school shooting in Wisconsin, including 'juvenile suspect', with six more injured

Davina McCall has issued a fresh health update

Davina McCall gives fresh health update after brain tumour surgery as she reveals when she'll be back to work

Two men with face masks and hats

Former FBI informant admits lying about phoney bribery scheme involving Bidens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after losing a vote of confidence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses vote of confidence, paving the way for early elections

Syrian fighters aim their weapons in direction of suspected looters at a residential complex of former Bashar Assad’s military officers at the village of Husseiniyeh, in the outskirts of Damascus, Syr

Syrian rebel force deploys to village near Damascus to stop looters

Russian aircraft taxi at Hmeimim Air Base

Russian presence in Syria remains, but for how long is unclear

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk.

Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage slams 'two-tier justice' after OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake at Reform MP dodges jail

Syria

Assad says he had no plans to leave Syria but was evacuated by Russians

Latest News

See more Latest News

Additional grounds for appeal came from Dr Richard Taylor, a neonatologist from Victoria, British Columbia, who explained that the full report into Baby O's death left him "disturbed".

Letby victim Baby O 'had liver lacerated' in medical blunder, expert claims - after witness 'changed mind' on three deaths
Saturn’s rings

How old are Saturn’s rings? Study suggests they could be as old as the planet

More than 13,200 hate incidents have been recorded over the last year.

Police chief says Labour should consider scrapping non-crime hate incidents as it ‘distracts’ officers
Putin has accuses West of pushing him to his 'red lines'

Putin issues stark warning as he accuses West of pushing him to his 'red lines'

Lucy Letby's legal team are challenging her murder convictions

Lucy Letby's legal team are challenging her murder convictions after expert witness 'changed his mind'
Ottavia Piana has been stuck in the cave since Saturday evening.

Major rescue operation underway as cave explorer injured and trapped in Italian cave for two days
Gary Barlow with son Daniel at Stamford Bridge

Gary Barlow seen with son Daniel for first time since family photo went viral

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Chinese spy' linked to Prince Andrew named as he insists claims are 'entirely untrue'

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby's lawyers to unveil fresh evidence which 'significantly undermines' her convictions
Bashar Al-Assad (main image) sought refuge in Moscow after being ousted. Top right Syrians celebrate and bottom right, people look for their loved ones in Damascus

‘I didn’t intend to leave’: Former Syrian President Assad issues statement after being toppled by rebels

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe
The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News