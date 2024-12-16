EU suing UK for violating post-Brexit deal, despite Starmer's efforts to 'reset' relations

Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in October. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The European Commission is suing the UK for violating the post-Brexit deal, citing freedom of movement failures.

The European Commission is taking the UK to court, claiming it has failed to comply with EU law on freedom of movement following Brexit.

The commission has referred the UK to the Court of Justice at the European Union, despite Keir Starmer's best efforts to reset UK-EU relations.

Under the post-Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, EU citizens already living in Britain and their families are allowed to remain to live and work, and Britons on the continent are afforded the same rights.

But the commission is now suing the UK over "several shortcomings" in how Britain has handled freedom of movement since it officially left the bloc in 2020.

"After carefully assessing the replies of the United Kingdom, the commission maintains that several elements of the grievances remain unaddressed, including on the rights of workers and the rights of extended family members," the European Commission said in a statement.

It added: "The commission, therefore, decided to refer the United Kingdom to the Court of Justice of the European Union."

The legal action comes as a blow to Sir Keir's Government, as a reset in relations with the UK's nearest neighbours is among the Prime Minister's priorities.

Starmer has been focusing on rebuilding relations with the EU during his first six months in office, claiming he wants to 'turn the corner on Brexit,' and put Britain's relationship with the EU on 'stable, positive footing.'

But Sir Keir's reluctance to budge on freedom of movement might upset his hopes of greater co-operation with the Union.

The PM previously met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks and promised to offer "pragmatic, sensible leadership" in a reset of relations.

Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), needed to be fully implemented.

Sir Keir's official spokesman would not comment on the court referral.

"I can't comment on legal proceedings, which also relate to issues from when the UK was an EU member state and during the transition period under the previous government," he told reporters.

Starmer met the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa at 10 Downing Street on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

"But as you know, since coming into Government, we've been focused on resetting our relationship with the EU to make Brexit work for the British people."

The spokesman had earlier on Monday guided journalists away from reports of a so-called "surrender squad" set up to row back on Brexit commitments.

The Government was committed to remaining outside the single market or customs union, No 10 said.

Downing Street acknowledged there was a team dealing with EU-UK relations, with the spokesman adding: "There is a group of people who were working in the Foreign Office who have been moved to the Cabinet Office to secure the best possible deal for the UK in relation to the EU."

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, warned the Government about the implications of the EU's legal action and urged them to defend against it.

She said: "The EU's enthusiasm to continue to take proceedings against us in the ECJ should be a warning to Keir Starmer as he tries to edge us back under its jurisdiction in more areas and extend mobility rights for EU citizens.

"I hope the Government will strongly defend this claim.

"Labour will surrender our sovereignty and instead of focusing on securing growth through a competitive domestic economy and global trade, they want to tie our hands up in the EU.

"At a time when (the) Government should be making savings, it's outrageous that they are blowing taxpayers' cash recruiting to new roles designed to facilitate closer integration with the EU."