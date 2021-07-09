Euro 2020: England to play final in same weather as 1966 World Cup team

9 July 2021, 20:15

England could play in similar weather conditions to the 1966 World Cup team.
England could play in similar weather conditions to the 1966 World Cup team. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

England will be playing the Euro 2020 final in similar conditions to the 1966 World Cup team, the Met Office has said.

Similar temperatures of around 20C and odd showers that the England team faced 55 years ago will be making a return this weekend, meteorologists have predicted.

It was in the '60s that England last won a major tournament, with the national side never being crowed champions of the Euros.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "I can tell you that on 30 July 1966, the weather was very similar to what is forecast for Sunday.

"It reached around 20C and there were a few showers around."

Read more: England team to donate millions in Euros prize money to NHS Covid heroes

Read more: Harry Kane: Primary school renamed in honour of England captain

This comes despite the rise in average temperatures over the past half a century due to climate change.

That said, Mr Dewhurst went on to warn football fans watching at Wembley and in Trafalgar Square that they should prepare for the risk of rain.

"We have got a bright start across much of the UK, but we'll see outbreaks of rain developing across Wales and south-west England on Sunday morning," he said.

"This rain will move eastwards - probably reaching the London area at around 7pm or 8pm."

Read more: Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

As for tennis fans at Wimbledon, a relatively dry weekend is on the cards, with thunderstorms instead predicted to hit the north of the country.

While the north will face sunny spells as well as heavy showers, the south will remain cloudy with patchy rain.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden

Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in No10 garden
EE will give all customers free data between 6pm and midnight on Sunday

EE grants customers free data for Sunday evening's Euro final
The school has organised a range of activities to celebrate England's success so far in the Euros

Harry Kane: Primary school renamed in honour of England captain
Police issued the £10,000 fine after the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football fans fined £10k for celebrating Euro 2020 semi-final win in street
England's players will donate their Euro 2020 prize money to the NHS

England team to donate millions in Euros prize money to NHS Covid heroes
Co-op and Lidl are among the supermarkets adjusting their opening times for the Euro 2020 final.

Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London