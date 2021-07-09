Euro 2020: England to play final in same weather as 1966 World Cup team

England could play in similar weather conditions to the 1966 World Cup team. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

England will be playing the Euro 2020 final in similar conditions to the 1966 World Cup team, the Met Office has said.

Similar temperatures of around 20C and odd showers that the England team faced 55 years ago will be making a return this weekend, meteorologists have predicted.

It was in the '60s that England last won a major tournament, with the national side never being crowed champions of the Euros.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "I can tell you that on 30 July 1966, the weather was very similar to what is forecast for Sunday.

"It reached around 20C and there were a few showers around."

It’s the final of #EURO2020 on Sunday evening ⚽



Showers are possible at #Wembley for Italy v England 🌦️#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/RfprDzEOdr — Met Office (@metoffice) July 9, 2021

This comes despite the rise in average temperatures over the past half a century due to climate change.

That said, Mr Dewhurst went on to warn football fans watching at Wembley and in Trafalgar Square that they should prepare for the risk of rain.

"We have got a bright start across much of the UK, but we'll see outbreaks of rain developing across Wales and south-west England on Sunday morning," he said.

"This rain will move eastwards - probably reaching the London area at around 7pm or 8pm."

How has Wembley's climate changed since England last won a major international football tournament?



Going back to 1966, these #climatestripes show the extent the annual mean temperature has altered. #ShowYourStripes #Euro2020 #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/0bY8uqAhdO — Met Office (@metoffice) July 9, 2021

As for tennis fans at Wimbledon, a relatively dry weekend is on the cards, with thunderstorms instead predicted to hit the north of the country.

While the north will face sunny spells as well as heavy showers, the south will remain cloudy with patchy rain.