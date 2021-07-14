Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned if Met Police had not intervened'

14 July 2021, 17:37

The Met said Sunday's game might have been cancelled if police hadn't intervened
The Met said Sunday's game might have been cancelled if police hadn't intervened. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Euro 2020 final on Sunday could have been called off had police not intervened, the Met has said.

A total of 19 officers were injured as a minority of fans "attempted to hijack the final for their own selfish personal gain", a senior officer said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors insisted the policing operation did not fail after some ticketless fans pushed through security cordons at Wembley stadium or fought against police.

"On Sunday, for the first time in more than 50 years, England had qualified for the final of a major international football tournament. This was meant to be a day of national pride, full of jubilance and celebration," Ms Connors said.

"In the main, the day was exactly that. However, it was sadly tarnished by a minority of disorderly and violent fans who attempted to hijack the final for their own selfish personal gain.

Read more: Harry Maguire reveals father had ribs broken in Wembley final crowd chaos

Read more: TV viewing figures for Euro 2020 final revealed after England's heartbreaking defeat to Italy

"Throughout the course of the day, police officers witnessed disgraceful behaviour both in central London and at Wembley, where a number of people pushed through security cordons or fought with police officers.

"I share the nation's anger at this behaviour. I want to reiterate the Met's commitment to identifying those responsible for the scenes both in Wembley and in central London, their actions will have consequences."

Police told Wembley's security that ticketless fans were trying to get in ahead of England's defeat to Italy, and stewards were overwhelmed as fans pushed through, Ms Connors said.

Officers went to intervene and their "swift action prevented any further escalation", she added, with the 19 officers hurt while "confronting volatile crowds".

The aftermath of the Euros has been marred in England by racist abuse aimed at the national team's black players and reports of violence at Wembley.

Read more: 'An outpouring of love': Fans leave messages of support at vandalised Rashford mural

Read more: Online racists will be banned from football matches, Boris Johnson confirms

It has led to questions over whether it has affected the UK's bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Ireland.

"I do not accept that the policing operation failed and I stand by the difficult decisions made by police officers and the Met's public order commanders," Ms Connors said.

"Without their immediate intervention, it is possible that this game could have been abandoned.

"The ugly scenes at Wembley on Sunday night will rightly be reviewed by the Football Association and by police. Where lessons can be learnt we will work with partners to ensure that future matches are not disrupted by a group of hooligans who are fuelled on alcohol."

The Met said 51 people were arrested across London during the policing operation – 26 at Wembley and 25 in the capital's centre.

It expects more arrests in the days and weeks ahead.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Regional mayors have called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport

Mayors demand face masks remain compulsory on public transport after July 19
The Balearic Islands are the latest to return to the travel amber list.

Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to be removed from green list

England during the penalty shootout against Italy

Man, 37, arrested after England football players racially abused
66.7% of adults have now received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine

Two-thirds of UK adults have now received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Boris Johnson at Wednesday's PMQs

Online racists will be banned from football matches, Boris Johnson confirms
Sammy Kimmence (L) with Dani Dyer during the 2019 Paul Strank Charity Gala

Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence jailed for defrauding pensioners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London