Euro 2020 final: Two arrested following allegations they stole items to get people into Wembley

16 July 2021, 17:25 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 17:43

Two arrests have been made after the Euro 2020 final
Two arrests have been made after the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft amid allegations they took items and shared them to allow people to get unauthorised access to Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

An 18-year-old man from Ilford, London, and an 18-year-old man from Newham, London, have been released while police investigate.

The Met has pledged to investigate offences linked to the final which saw a breach of security at the stadium.

Police did not elaborate further on the allegations, but said: "Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft following allegations that they took items and shared them, for the purpose of allowing people to have unauthorised access to Wembley stadium during the Euro 2020 final."

The aftermath of England's defeat to Italy has been marred after Three Lions players endured online racist abuse and scenes of violence at the stadium as ticketless fans tried to force their way into Wembley.

The Met said this week that the day was "tarnished by a minority of disorderly and violent fans who attempted to hijack the final for their own selfish personal gain".

Read more: Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned if Met Police had not intervened'

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said: "I share the nation's anger at this behaviour. I want to reiterate the Met's commitment to identifying those responsible for the scenes both in Wembley and in central London, their actions will have consequences."

Officers intervened after stewards were overwhelmed, she said, and their "swift action prevented any further escalation" with 19 officers hurt while "confronting volatile crowds".

She suggested the match could have been abandoned had police not stepped in.

The Met said 51 people were arrested across London during the policing operation – 26 at Wembley and 25 in the capital's centre.

It expects more arrests in the days and weeks ahead.

