It came home: Queen leads congratulations to 'inspirational' Lionesses after Euros victory

31 July 2022, 23:20

The Queen shared her joy at the win
The Queen shared her joy at the win. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has led congratulations to the "inspirational" Lionesses after their historic win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final at Wembley, with Chloe Kelly scoring the winner.

It came after sub Ella Toone scored the first goal of the match, which was later cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The victory secured the team their first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

In a message shared on the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Football Championships.

"It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

She added: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

Read more: Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal. Picture: Getty

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association and presented Sarina Wiegman's side with their medals, also congratulated the team for their "sensational" win.

"An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!" he said.

The future king later responded to tweet from the official Lionesses account saying "we have done it" adding "yes you have and you’ve inspired a nation too".

Meanwhile, Prince Charle and Camilla said: "Congratulations to the victorious @Lionesses!

"Your teamwork, determination and sportsmanship will inspire a generation. You have made us all proud."

Ella Toone scored the first goal of the game
Ella Toone scored the first goal of the game. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also chimed in following the team's triumph, saying: "Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses.

"Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said England had made the "entire nation proud".

He tweeted: "The @Lionesses, you have inspired a generation of women and girls. "My daughter and her friends have strong, successful role models in sport because of you.

"The entire nation is so proud."

The team crashed the post-match press conference
The team crashed the post-match press conference. Picture: Getty

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that grassroots facilities would be named after the 23 England players in and around each of their home towns or places that shaped their footballing careers.

Ms Dorries said: "Millions of women and girls have been inspired by the team's success and honouring their achievements will mean they leave a lasting impression at grassroots facilities across England."

Other famous faces to come forward and praise the Lionesses' "girl power" included Adele and the Spice Girls.

Adele shared a photo of the England women's team celebrating their win on Instagram, describing the moment as a "game changer".

She wrote: "You did it!! It's come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud."

The Spice Girls said on Twitter: "Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there."

David Baddiel said he can finally say the lyrics "it's come home" from his classic football anthem Three Lions.

The comedian recorded the football song with Frank Skinner and the rock band Lightning Seeds back in 1996.

Following Euro 2022 win, Baddiel tweeted: "Home. In fact it's come home. A sentence I thought I'd never write. I've gone. Thank you Lionesses."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris in back

England have won Euro 2022

Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.

English cyclist flies into crowd and leaves fan 'covered in blood' in huge Velodrome crash

Exclusive
Anthony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukraine refugee insists he 'just wanted to make her feel welcome'

Mick Whelan has told LBC he hasn't heard from Grant Shapps in two years.

Rail chaos: Union boss claims 'no contact' with Shapps for 2 years as pay row rumbles on

Prince William and Princess Charlotte delivered a message for the Lionesses.

Prince William and Charlotte roar on Lionesses for Euro 2022 final

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a platform at Reading station.

Man dies on station platform after 'altercation on train' at Reading

The 'beach bodied' campaign has been criticised for "editing out" a model's prosthetic leg.

Spanish 'beach bodies' campaign slammed for 'editing out' prosthetic leg of British model

England face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

England head to Wembley: Lionesses on brink of history as they face Germany at Euro final

Liz Truss has played down her lead over Rishi Sunak in the contest to become PM

Truss plays down lead over Sunak in make-or-break weekend for Tory contest

Prince Charles is believed to have accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden

Prince Charles charity 'accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden'

Guests have arrived at the estate

It's party time: Guests mark Boris and Carrie Johnson's wedding bash at Tory donor estate

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since the incident

Mum of Archie Battersbee urges Health Sec to 'act immediately' to keep her son alive

Brits will experience "muggy" conditions

Brits face 'muggy' tropical weather as 29C heat and torrential rain hit UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, dies aged 89
Lebanon Silos

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Russia Navy Explosion

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters camp out in parliament for second day

Fidel Valdez Ramos

Ex-Philippine president Ramos, who helped oust dictator Marcos, dies at 94
Russia Navy Explosion

Six injured as drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Sting

Sting denounces Ukraine war and warns of threats to democracy
Macky Sall

Senegal’s legislative election tests ruling party influence

An Israeli navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea

Hezbollah airs video of Israeli ships in disputed gas field

Paris cooling system

Cool secret that may help Mona Lisa keep smiling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London