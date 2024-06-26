Phil Foden leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to fly back to UK for 'pressing family matter'

Phil Foden has 'temporarily' left the England Euro 2024 camp as his girlfriend Rebecca cooke is expecting their third child. Picture: getty

Phil Foden has left England's Euro 2024 camp due to a 'pressing family matter.'

The Manchester City star has flown back to the UK to be present for the birth of his third child.

Foden, 24, has started all three of England's games at the tournament in Germany so far and is expected to be back by Sunday, when the Three Lions play in the last 16.

An FA spokesperson said: "Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter."

England's Phil Foden (left) has played in all three group games and hopes to be back by Sunday for the last 16 game. Picture: Alamy

In April, Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke revealed they are expecting their third child together. They already share a son Ronnie, five, and daughter True, who recently turned one.

England are through to the last 16 of the tournament as winners of Group C but have come under criticism over their performances.

Fans booed and hurled empty beer cups at manager Gareth Southgate who has urged the supporters to get behind the side.

He said: "I get it that they are not happy with me, that is the reality, i am not going to back away from that. I need them behind the team."

The footballer and Rebecca reportedly met at a party when they were teenagers in Stockport and she has since been seen supporting him at several of his matches.

Phil became a dad for the first time at the age of 18, when he and Rebecca welcomed Ronnie.