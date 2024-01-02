EuroMillions winner Jane Park breaks silence after convicted gunman ex shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

EuroMillions winner Jane Park has broken her silence after her convicted gunman ex-boyfriend was shot dead during Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marc Webley was killed as he celebrated the New Year at his local pub.

The 38-year-old's former lover Jane Park, the EuroMillions winner who had only recently split with him, said she was "devastated" as she shared a photo of the pair.

Ms Park said that she had only spoken to Webley the day before he died.

"If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be ok, I would give anything to do it Marc," Ms Park wrote.

"The months we spent together you taught me some valuable things in life and I'll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated.

"The best bed for you is up there my handsome."

Forensics and police descended on the pub, in the north of the Scottish capital, on New Year's Day as they investigate.

A source claimed Webley, who was convicted of shooting an underworld rival in 2005 - and got an 11-year jail term for it - was hit in the neck and head and died at the scene.

Read more: Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death in north London on New Year's Eve

"Webley was involved in a dispute with a well-known figure from the south of Edinburgh," the source told The Sun.

"It had been bubbling away for a while with threats from both sides. Thing is the other guy was in Spain when this happened.

"Webley left the Anchor Inn just before the bells and was shot outside. It seems like it was by someone waiting who knew he'd be there."

They added that another man was shot and he was in hospital, fighting for his life.

Read more: Mother suspected of murdering her children in the US arrested in London after disappearing from Colorado

Previously, Webley was also given six months after completing his shooting prison sentence for trying to intimidate a man into giving him £1,000.

He was cleared of a double murder in 2022.

Until recently, he had been dating Ms Park, who netted £1m in the EuroMillions in 2013.

They spent just a few weeks as a couple for splitting.