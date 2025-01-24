Lucky UK ticket holder wins £83 million EuroMillions jackpot - as Brits urged to check their numbers

24 January 2025, 22:50

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.
By Emma Soteriou

One lucky UK ticket holder has won the £83 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 19, 30 and 49, while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.

The winning player matched all five main numbers and both the lucky star numbers to win £83,474,081.80.

It marks the first UK jackpot win of the year.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: "Amazing, what a fantastic night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's £83 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"This lucky winner represents the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2025, what a way to start the year.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."

