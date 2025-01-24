Lucky UK ticket holder wins £83 million EuroMillions jackpot - as Brits urged to check their numbers

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

One lucky UK ticket holder has won the £83 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 19, 30 and 49, while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.

The winning player matched all five main numbers and both the lucky star numbers to win £83,474,081.80.

It marks the first UK jackpot win of the year.

Read more: Lottery £100m club: The top ten winners who have scooped over £100m on the EuroMillions

Read more: EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford makes clever business move that could earn him even more money

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: "Amazing, what a fantastic night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's £83 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"This lucky winner represents the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2025, what a way to start the year.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."