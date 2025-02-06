UK winner comes forward to claim £83.5million EuroMillions jackpot 13 days after draw

UK resident comes forward to claim £83m EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy

A claim has been received on the £83,474,081.80 EuroMillions jackpot prize from the draw on Friday January 24, operator Allwyn said.

Allwyn said the lucky ticket-holder, who was in possession of their ticket for 13 days before registering their claim, placed them at number 23 on The National Lottery's "most spectacular" wins of all time.

Allwyn previously said it was 'very unusual' for such a huge prize to go unclaimed. Picture: Alamy

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: "This is absolutely incredible news, and we are delighted that this jaw-dropping EuroMillions jackpot prize has now been claimed.

"Everyone dreams of that huge win when they buy their EuroMillions ticket - and for this lucky ticket-holder this dream has become a reality. Imagine all the possibilities that are now within their grasp.

"We will now focus on supporting this ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible."

Operator Allwyn previously said it was "very unusual" for such a large prize to go unclaimed for days, adding that it was the "biggest prize to have gone unclaimed at this stage". The spokesman added: "It is in everybody's interest that this prize is claimed."

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, said at the time: "I can't believe there's one lucky ticket holder out there who hasn't claimed this incredible EuroMillions jackpot prize - there are 83,474,081 reasons for them to check their ticket straight away. We're urging all EuroMillions players to check their paper tickets to see if they are our missing multi-millionaire."