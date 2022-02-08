UK winner comes forward to claim £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket holder has won the first EuroMillions Superdraw of 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A UK ticket holder has won the first EuroMillions Superdraw of 2022, landing themselves a whopping £109.9 million.

The Euro jackpot prize of €130 million was won last friday by a UK ticket-holder after matching the seven winning numbers, three, 25, 38, 43, and 49, and the Lucky Star numbers, which were three and seven.

The huge win is the biggest draw of the year so far and places the winner in the the list of the top 10 biggest National Lottery winners.

Information about where the ticket was purchased, and whether the winner is an individual or syndicate, will only be published if the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot's senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "We're delighted this amazing prize has now been claimed. It's an amazing EuroMillions jackpot win which has propelled the lucky winner into the list of the top 10 biggest National Lottery winners ever."

Mr Carter added: "Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."

The UK's biggest ever National Lottery win was a £170 million EuroMillions jackpot won by an anonymous ticket-holder in the draw back in October 2019.

Whilst the largest ever jackpot was £180 million which was won by a Swiss ticket-holder in February last year.

The huge cash prize will see the UK winner have a bigger fortune than singer Harry Styles at £75million, pop bad Little Mix at £66.7m and model Cara Delevingne at £52m.

The Euromilions jackpot is capped at £184million and will not roll over again after the amount is reached.

It stays at that level for a further four draws if no-one claims the winnings and if no ticket matches all the numbers it is shared among all those ticket-holders at the next prize tier where there are winners.