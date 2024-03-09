Euromillions winner who took home £148m 'kicks out husband after he splurged millions on cars, holidays and watches'

9 March 2024, 15:16

Ms Bayford won the lottery with her ex-husband (pictured) and went on to marry Brian Deans
Ms Bayford won the lottery with her ex-husband (pictured) and went on to marry Brian Deans. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Euromillions winner is said to have kicked out her husband after he splurged millions of her fortune on cars, holidays and watches.

Gillian Bayford kicked out her partner, Brian Deans, from their Scottish home after rowing over his spending sprees, it is understood.

But friends said she had already "wasted a small fortune" on him during their time together.

They claimed he would move out following feuds over money and then later returned after she treated him to lavish gifts.

An insider told the Sun: “Brian saw Gillian as a cash machine, nothing more.

“She kept throwing money at him to try to make the marriage work. She’d think nothing of giving £20,000 if he asked for it.

“But no amount was ever enough and he wanted more and more.

“She probably got out in the nick of time. If they had kept going the way they were they could have ended up skint.

“He acts like he’s a big deal.”

Gillian Bayford and her ex-husband.
Gillian Bayford and her ex-husband. Picture: Alamy

Ms Bayford gave her husband a monthly allowance after they married five years ago.

But they are understood to have recently split after cracks began to show.

A friend told the paper: "It was never a happy marriage from what I saw.

"Brian would move out then come back and Gillian would buy him another car. She was besotted.

"She just wanted the marriage to work no matter what.

"I lost count of the amount of cars she bought him. She must have wasted a small fortune on that alone.”

Ms Bayford was married to Adrian Bayford when she won the EuroMillions jackpot in 2012 but they divorced 15 months later.

She now has a child with Mr Deans, who she is said to have first met when she moved back up to Scotland from Cambridgeshire.

A source said she would hand over large amounts of money as "all she wanted was for her family to stay together".

One insider said: "Brian acted like he was the lottery winner. The cash went straight to his head and he was throwing money about left, right and centre.

"He would fly pals out to watch a football match and pay for everything.

"On top of that he would give them all spending money. It was important to him that everybody knew he was footing the bill.

"But he wasn’t. It was all coming from Gillian."

Ms Bayford's lottery win was one of the biggest jackpots ever at the time.

Ms Bayford refused to comment on the claims to the Sun. Mr Deans said he was the one to end the relationship but provided no further comment.

