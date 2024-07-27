Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Britons have been urged to check their lottery tickets after a lucky EuroMillions player scooped up the huge £24 million jackpot on Friday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

No one has publically come forward to claim the life-changing prize after matching all five numbers and two bonus numbers.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 04, 19, 23, 35, 37 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 08.

Andy Carter, senior winners' of The National Lottery said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has bagged tonight's life-changing £24M jackpot!

"That makes it two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won the £33M jackpot in the draw on July 5."

EuroMillions is Europe's biggest lottery. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Pouring rain wreaks havoc on Paris Olympics amid health concerns over River Seine safety as Team GB wins first medals

Read More: Celine Dion kicks off Paris Olympics in rain-drenched opening ceremony after France rocked by rail arson attacks

In the Millionaire Maker Selection, one UK millionaire has been created with the code MWPC38104.

No one won the top prize in the Thunderball draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 03, 15, 22, 25 and the Thunderball number was 07.

Tuesday's jackpot has an estimated prize of £14 million.

It comes after another lucky couple went public with their enormous £61 million EuroMillions win in February.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall, both 54, from Lancashire, were named as the winners of a EuroMillions jackpot earlier this year.

The lucky couple won a £61,708,231 share of the £123 million jackpot prize.

They said the win, which happened while they were on holiday in Fuerteventura celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, felt "surreal".

When they first received the email, they thought it may be a scam so asked their daughter to check it in the UK.

The pair are now richer than artists including Dua Lipa and Stormzy and are 29th on The National Lottery Rich List.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall won £61m. Picture: PA

Speaking at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe, Mr Nuttall said earlier this year: "'It was the second day of our holiday and I had got up early to finish off a bit of work. I noticed the email from The National Lottery stating that there was 'exciting news about your ticket'."

He said he opened the email to find what he thought was a £2.60 win in his account.

His wife's reaction was: "Woo hoo, we can get a bacon butty with that."

But it soon hit that a much bigger win was waiting for him after he had a second email asking for him to check his account again.

"I looked and it said 'you've won £61,708,231', ring this number."

He continued: "We just couldn't make sense of it. My first thought was it must be a scam or there was some mix up. I know it sounds crazy but we couldn't think straight.

"I tried calling The National Lottery's number but my mobile phone signal was poor and the call just kept dropping. So I WhatsApped the family chat group asking for one of our daughters to call us urgently.

"My youngest came back quickly and we asked her to log into our National Lottery account from the UK and double-check.

"She put in my details and then just kept repeating 'oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!!' It must be real, this was the official National Lottery website we were all looking at."

The couple started driving around the island to find a stronger signal to call the National Lottery and confirm their win."We are dazed, it's surreal, it's a huge amount of money," Mr Nuttall said."You dream of winning the lottery but you never think it's going to be you, but it is."The pair are both planning on quitting their jobs and Mr Nuttall's first purchase was a new set of golf clubs and a golf bag.The family are also planning on upsizing their home, despite planning to get a bungalow now their children have left home.