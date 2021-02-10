Europe's oldest person - 116-year-old French nun - survives Covid battle

10 February 2021, 13:41

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A 116-year-old French nun, the second-oldest known living person in the world, has survived her battle with Covid-19.

Lucile Randon, whose religious name is Sister Andre, is the oldest known living person in Europe, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which verifies the details of people believed to be aged 110 and above.

The nun tested positive for coronavirus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon, the country's media reported.

However, three weeks later the sister is fully recovered and is looking forward to her 117th birthday on Thursday.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she told the Var-Matin newspaper: "I didn't even realise I had it."

Sister Andre, who is blind and needs to use a wheelchair to get around, was unconcerned when she found out she had the virus.

Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, has survived her battle with coronavirus
Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, has survived her battle with coronavirus. Picture: PA

David Tavella, the communications manager for her care home, told the paper: "She didn't ask me about her health, but about her habits.

"For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change.

"She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents."

In January, 81 of the 88 people living in the care home contracted Covid-19 and around 10 of them died, the newspaper reported.

Sister Andre is now said to be completely cured and she was allowed to attend Mass.

