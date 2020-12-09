Breaking News

European Medicines Agency targeted in cyber attack

The European Medicines Agency has been targeted in a cyber attack. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The European medicines regulator currently working on the approval of two Covid-19 vaccines has been hit by a cyber attack.

It is currently unclear whether the attack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was successful or if it will impact the body approving coronavirus vaccines.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with help from law enforcement, but it is not yet known whether people's data has been compromised.

The EMA has access to quality, safety and effectivity data on trials carried out by pharmaceutical researchers.

A spokesperson for the agency posted a short statement on the group's website, saying: "EMA has been the subject of a cyberattack.

"The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities.

"EMA cannot provide additional details whilst the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be made available in due course."

The announcement gave no detail on when the attack took place and it did not comment on who carried it out.

Cyber attacks on healthcare and medical organisation have become more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic as hackers, including state-backed spies and cybercriminals, seek to access information about the virus and research into it.

Individuals have also been warned to remain vigilant during the pandemic and in the weeks leading up to Christmas as more people go online for health reasons and shopping.